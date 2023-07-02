A North Albany resident fed up with a not-so neighborly neighbor decided to settle the beef by putting up a security gate to keep trouble out.

The only problem is he built it on city property.

Northwest Dover Avenue resident David Beck said a group of neighbors supported installing the locking gate to stop another nearby neighbor, Michael Rea, from speeding on the dead-end gravel road, according to city documents.

“Together, we decided it was best to put up a gate,” Beck wrote in an email to the city, seeking permission to keep the gate.

In the email, Beck said the three families on their segment of Dover are having issues with Rea, who lives a few houses up from them on Northwest Crocker Lane. He said Rea has terrified his wife and children through his behavior and threatening demeanor.

Beck alleged Rea sped down Dover several times, has crept around behind his home, video recorded and photographed his family, trespassed on another person’s property and has been “very vulgar” in front of his children, among other issues.

The gate was supposed to be the solution, but the portal, City Hall staffers say, is on the public right of way.

Because of Beck's allegations, he asked the city for permission to keep the gate up, at least until the street is fully developed. Dover is a narrow, unimproved corridor running between Northwest North Heights Drive and Crocker Lane in North Albany.

Stay up to date on mid-Willamette Valley news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Albany and Linn County news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

Reached for comment, Beck declined to speak on the record about the dispute. A neighbor said the security gate hasn’t been closed for a few months now.

Rea said he has every right to use the public right of way and likes to walk the neighborhood for exercise. Rea categorically denied the allegations sent to the city but acknowledged a pair of incidents in which he cursed at Beck for what Rea said was dangerous driving.

“When I read (Beck’s email), I thought, ‘Geez, where’s he getting a lot of this stuff?'” Rea said, speaking on his front porch. “I’ve only had a couple of run-ins with him; each time, he brought it on.”

Concerned about Beck’s driving on Crocker Lane, Rea said he went down to Beck’s house to talk it over, and that’s where the trouble began. Rea said Beck works on vehicles at his home, then tests them out on Crocker, often at what Rea alleges is a high rate of speed.

The fate of the gate, however, is unknown. The Albany City Council addressed the matter last week but couldn't find consensus. The council voted 2-2 to approve a license to occupy the public right of way at a meeting Wednesday, June 28. Neither Beck nor Rea attended the meeting.

Councilor Marilyn Smith led a motion to deny the request and slate the road for future improvements. Smith was supported by Councilor Ray Kopczynski. Councilors Matilda Novak and Steph Newton opposed.

“Our roads are just a wreck,” Novak said. “I would rather see money, finances, anything extra go to improving our streets than improving this one thing where one person walks — sometimes.”

Under the city charter, a motion requires four votes in favor to pass rather than a majority of those present. That means the license request will come back at the next council meeting.

In Beck’s email to the city, he says the Albany Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office were contacted several times with concerns about the situation. He acknowledges the gate sits on public land, albeit on a dead-end road, but also says the city doesn’t maintain that land.

City staff recommended denying the license request in a memo to the council. At Wednesday’s council meeting, Public Works Director Chris Bailey detailed the reasons for the suggested denial.

The primary issue is public land is meant for use by the public, not private construction such as the gate, he said.

Although the road is closed to through traffic, Bailey said there’s evidence of pedestrian activity that could be restricted by the gate.

A recent Mid-Valley Media visit to the area, however, proved the field too overgrown for casual strolling. On top of the waist-high vegetation, someone has marked the Northwest North Heights Drive side of the overgrown walking path with a "no trespassing" sign.

Then there's another unlocked-but-closed gate and fence at the other end of the path, making it difficult to determine whether it’s public or private property.

In recommending denial of the license, Bailey also cited the council’s denial of a similar request by a homeowner to fence off a driveway that falls in the city’s right of way, saying a conflicting decision could inspire a return of that settled issue.

“Finally, just generally speaking, closing public right of way is not really the solution when there are neighborhood disputes,” Bailey said.

Bailey mentioned mediation as a possible solution, pointing to Neighbor-To-Neighbor, a community dispute resolution center based in Albany.