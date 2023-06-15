With the progress Pride flag now on display at Albany City Hall, city leaders adopted a policy on Wednesday, June 14 in anticipation of future requests to fly other flags on the building.

In city halls across the United States, there are discussions about raising the Pride flag.

In Sarasota, Florida, for example, city leaders unanimously voted to raise the flag, while Huntington Beach, California decided end a three-year tradition of flying the flag during Pride month.

In Los Angeles, a Pride flag was displayed on a county building for the first time, and in Dallas the banner is waving for the third consecutive year.

In Albany, the progress Pride flag is displayed in the window after city staff determined the flagpole couldn't accommodate a third flag. Someone added to the display: Outside City Hall, slanted chalk lines read, “fly it with pride” above a colorful drawing of the progress Pride flag. Similar sentiments are written in chalk at all entrances and exits of the building.

The flagpole's shortcomings prompted the City Council to devise a flag policy to govern any future flag displays.

At a Monday, June 12 council work session, Mayor Alex Johnson II said he would have vetoed the decision to fly the Pride flag on May 10, when Councilor Steph Newton put such a vote before colleagues.

It passed 4-1, with Councilor Marilyn Smith voting no and Councilor Matilda Novak not voting.

“When I first ran for office, I didn’t want Albany to be an activist council. I believe that on government buildings, only government flags should be flown. Anything else is inappropriate," Johnson said.

Just which flags should be hoisted was then considered Wednesday, when the council voted on a flag policy mirroring one the League of Oregon Cities authored as a model.

It says only council members can make a request to fly a commemorative flag. Residents who want to propose a flag must go through a city councilor of their ward or the Mayor.

Proposed flags eligible for consideration are ones the city defines as being “consistent with the city’s mission and priorities,” commemorate a specific historical event, cause, nation or group of people that the council chooses to honor.

Flags electeds won't consider are religious in nature, represent a political party or advocate a particular election outcome.

With five “yes” votes and one opposition from Novak.

“Only government flags should be flown on government property,” Novak said.

