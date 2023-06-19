Albany leaders have rejected a request from Greater Albany Public Schools to let bus drivers drive through a residential neighborhood to the district's bus garage after those neighbors spoke up in a public hearing.

Buses have been using Ferry Street, an industrial and commercial street, to get in and out. But school officials asked their permit be modified to allow employees to enter the employee parking lot to the bus garage via Southeast Lyon Street on a regular basis.

Four neighbors and three representatives of a developer said they didn't like the idea, raising concerns over traffic, safety and a lack of communication about the potential change.

Resident Tina Halvardson said the second access point is already in use, and it’s changed the character of her neighborhood.

Halvardson said she has seen the gate open and employees use the Lyon Street exit. In less than a week there was noticeably more traffic, she said. So she informed the Planning Commission of her concerns with the access of the road.

“You can hardly walk across the street to the mailbox because there is so much traffic,” she said.

Halvardson said the traffic posed noise and safety concerns, and she wouldn’t let her children outside without supervision.

But because she did not live within 300 feet of the property she was not notified, she said. So she began knocking on doors, notifying her neighborhood.

“This affects all of our lives,” she said.

Residents were notified in the same manner they were in 2018, Planning Supervisor David Martineau said, when the conditional permit was first issued. A sign about the hearing also was posted at the property for people to see, he said.

Developer Colleen Brodsky also expressed concerns over traffic as Albany continues to grow and more school buses are added to the fleet. She estimated that there would be 12 cars passing per minute, using the metrics provided in the report.

“There is no way that those streets can handle the arterial traffic of a main road,” she said.

Brodsky said GAPS had sold property that would have allowed them another point of access, forcing traffic where children are playing.

As residents voiced their concerns at the Wednesday, June 14 City Council meeting, Councilor Jackie Montague wondered if there were other solutions the school district could pursue.

Representing the school district, land use planner Laura LaRoque noted that it would be experienced bus drivers, mindful of children, who would be using the access point.

She added that creating more access points to the district's bus barn and related employee parking would impact surrounding natural resources, like wetlands.

Brodsky's business partner, Colleen Gavaghan, said because the neighborhood's sidewalks are not completed, children are forced out into the street, and adding traffic makes the situation even more perilous for them.

Councilor Marilyn Smith said she didn’t understand why employees couldn't just use the single Ferry Street access because it was built for it, being wide and in a commercial.

Councilor Ramycia McGhee urged the school district to come up with its own solution that wasn’t at the expense of the neighborhood.

In the end, city councilors unanimously denied the request, encouraging GAPS to find another way to accommodate traffic at the bus barn.

