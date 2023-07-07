The completion of a $21-million sewer line could set into motion the development of a 48-lot tract of detached houses, the largest plat of single-family homes Lebanon has seen in years.

A handful of family property investors based in Lebanon filed with the city in 2022 to start the process of building out a swath of relatively large houses on the southwest edge of town.

Such a proposal has become increasingly uncommon in a town hemmed in by wetlands and taxed sewer systems. But it's hardly a local trend: Developers across the state largely have turned to multifamily housing, such as apartment complexes, that make more financial sense to build.

“This would be considered a big one,” said Kelly Hart, the city’s building and planning director.

If approved by Lebanon planning and elected officials, the owners could apply to build a single-family home or duplex on each of the parcels at the subdivision they're calling Cedar Springs. But their application also says they may put in a triplex or cottage cluster on five of the lots.

Meanwhile, Lebanon is making changes to its development policies to encourage developers to orient their projects toward high-end renters and first-time buyers, what's known as "middle housing."

A land of wet

The site off of Stoltz Hill Road on the city’s margins in the southwest had sat largely untouched for years.

Around 23 acres switched hands for an optimistic $610,000 in 2006. The property was worth one-sixth that six years later, when an owner told Linn County appraisers the site’s development was not economically feasible.

They didn’t have sewer access or infrastructure for utilities when 4L Ventures LLC finally applied with Lebanon to divide the property into smaller lots.

Any contractor that builds out the housing tract will have to contend with three lots in the floodplain and the associated, stringent standards set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“It doesn’t mean you can’t develop,” Hart said. “It just means you have to jump through some additional hoops that are set by FEMA.”

Developers scrutinize properties as investments, calculating how much money they can pull from rent or house sales as their return. The lower the cost to develop, the more of a property’s sale price is profit.

Developers in the Willamette Valley have to consider how wet the land is, or whether it’s serviced by pipes before turning property into big housing tracts.

But, Hart said, the expansion of a sewer main likely spurred movement on the property owned by 4L Ventures, the company made up of Lebanon couple Jerry and Linda Latimer and their son Kyle Latimer and his wife, Ashley Latimer.

Lebanon had contractors lay miles of girthy polyethylene pipes. The project restarted as Phase 5 of the Westside Interceptor in 2021, picking up where it had halted at the southern end of Airway Road in the 1990s.

Interceptor will zig-zag a path at the city’s frontier, accommodating new housing off of Stoltz Hill before ending at Crowfoot Road and Hillview Drive.

Hart said developers also consider property shape a constraint — the 4L Ventures development won’t include a crooked, angular portion of lots on the property’s west side.

“Extending out to another weird-shaped lot, is that worth the additional infrastructure?” Hart said. “The yield that they get out of it versus cost is a factor.”

In the Stoltz Hill area, even a flat, perfectly square piece of property potentially is an expensive development.

“If it’s on the south end of town, you're going to contend with wetlands,” Hart said, meaning addressing environmental and safety concerns.

Middle housing

Lebanon’s trying to change the way developers consider types of property and the houses they can build there.

In planning circles, Hart believes the city has a reputation as one that gets out of the way of property owners.

“You own a property, you have the right to do with that property what the city has authorized to do,” Hart said. “We’re not here to stand in the way.”

Oregon is under several mandates to make more, and more equitable housing. As one of her first acts in office, Gov. Tina Kotek in January ordered that 36,000 new homes each year be added to the state’s housing goal, declaring homelessness an emergency.

State policymakers broadly have done away with rules limiting residential development to only low-density, single-family homes.

Under a 2019 law, Lebanon is among those cities that must do what it takes to remedy housing shortages. Oregon says cities with populations 10,000 and over have to include duplexes. Lebanon, like other cities, doesn’t restrict areas zoned residential to only the construction of single-family detached homes.

Cities also are amending development code to allow construction of cottage clusters and townhouses — housing types that create a larger spread of what policymakers are hoping is more affordable living.

But just because it’s allowed doesn’t mean developers will build middle housing.

By September, Lebanon expects to roll out a new policy on housing production and currently is vetting the document that will guide how many homes — from cottage to upper-end detached home — the city needs to meet housing demands.

To encourage more development, the city has discussed property tax abatement with a term limit, effectively a tax break to reduce builders' overhead.

Hart said Lebanon also may change how it collects fees for building out city infrastructure to new buildings, seeking payment upon occupancy of a home rather than at the time construction starts.

“It takes a fairly large fee that doesn’t need to be incorporated into financing or construction for developers,” Hart said.

Housing demand

Lebanon has changed fast. The town swelled from about 6,600 people in 1970 to a few more than 10,400 a decade later.

Sawmills were the major employers in Lebanon, turning trees into lumber and sheets of plywood.

Lebanon’s growth slowed as mills shuttered and the population reached 13,000 by the start of 2000. It now clocks in at just under 20,000.

City leaders routinely have credited an overhaul by Oregon Department of Transportation of Highway 34 and the subsequent arrival of a massive Lowe’s warehouse and manufacturers who all rely on the roadway for commercial trucking.

Then the state’s second medical school opened in Lebanon in 2011. Western University of Health Sciences operates an Oregon satellite campus at College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific - Northwest, and at College of Health Sciences - Northwest that opened in 2021.

The schools draw hundreds of students, instructors and staff.

Housing and the city’s population were talking points in the 2022 November election for Lebanon City Council, after Lebanon briefly was among the fastest growing cities in the United States.

Lebanon’s population is about 19,700 now.

Still, the city needs an anticipated 2,597 homes in the next 20 years, according to draft estimates from an analysis by Portland-based urban planning consultant Cascadia Partners.

That’s a spread of 400 homes targeting extremely low-income households to 678 upper-class homes.

Families could expect to pay $490,000 for a new house in 2022, according to the consultant.

That puts typical new houses well above the purchasing power of the average local buyer. The median income for a household of four is $75,000, the consultant wrote.

Promoting smaller homes, more densely packed around common green spaces, would increase the stockpile of affordable housing. Lebanon would move closer to a target affordability of some homes for purchase around $270,000.

How small? Right now, under minimum lot sizes, the average home is 2,200-square-foot house on a 5,000-square-foot piece of property.

Cascadia partners modeled a development of 1,536-square-foot homes. A builder in the model could fit 62 homes in the space where Lebanon's code for now would allow 34 homes at the larger minimum lot size.

Those homes were $354,000, or affordable to a household with an income 146% of the median local income.

Developers in another model could fit six homes in one 20,000-square-foot lot. Those 1,100-square-foot houses priced out at $269,000, or 118% of the median household income.

Lebanon’s housing production strategy assumes that residents will trade up their properties, generally paying more in rent or mortgage for larger or more isolated homes.

By 2039, the city anticipates having a spread of homes for residents to gradually follow that trajectory. But anyone looking to move from an apartment to buy a townhome, or from a townhome into a single-family dwelling likely won’t find it in 2023.

“It’s really hard for them to do that right now,” Hart said.

The city’s analysis estimates Lebanon has 435 acres of space to grow in the next two decades, more than enough.

“The next question is how do we grow responsibly?” Hart said.

More supply

In late June, workers taped, trimmed and drilled into two-by-four planks at a large apartment complex. Across the street, excavators drove heavy equipment chopping up earth ahead of even more development.

Inside the city’s already-developed neighborhoods, infill tends to be multifamily. Acreage is smaller and landowners see more reward for building vertically.

But the City Council in March decided Lebanon will consider single-family, albeit smaller, homes. Possible changes to the building code propose smaller lots with less space between house and the edge of the property.

The end result would allow for more homes in smaller developments.

Lebanon saw 50 permits issued for building-related activities in April, representing about $801,000 in construction.

City staff issued 79 permits for the same month in 2022, worth about $1.06 million.

A report from the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis showed local governments issued enough permits to create a backlog of new rental home construction.

Hart said developers pulled permits or held off on applications under inflationary increases in their costs for materials and work.

Zoning changes could bring in applications for housing that creates flexibility for developers and more affordable mortgages for homebuyers.

“Not big-A affordable — where it’s subsidized — but more options that are for-sale options, for residents to start building up equity,” Hart said.

