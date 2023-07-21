An Albany city councilor shared antisemitic comments during an Albany council meeting, catching the attention of a national Jewish advocacy group.

Following a May 25 City Council discussion about whether to fly the Pride flag for the month of June, Councilor Matilda Novak read aloud a letter to the editor she penned for the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“I’m against divisive satanic agenda items pushed by those who control the media and every other aspect of life in this realm,” Novak said, quoting her letter.

Voicing concerns about a cabal that controls world events is often considered an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Novak stands by her comments but does not believe she was being antisemitic because she did not explicitly reference Jewish people.

With a strain in her voice, Councilor Steph Newton responded during the meeting that Novak’s comments were antisemitic and felt they were directed toward her, because she was the one who made the motion to fly the Pride flag. She's also Jewish.

Novak answered back that her words were being misconstrued. The rest of the council remained silent.

Now, the Anti-Defamation League, a national organization, and members of the local Jewish community are concerned about antisemitism espoused from a place of leadership and decision-making.

Hate on the rise

Last year, the number of antisemitic incidents was the highest since the Anti-Defamation League began keeping track in 1979.

The report counted 3,697 separate incidents throughout the United States in 2022, a 36% increase from the year before. It marked the third time in the past five years that the organization declared its count a record high.

The logged incidents include harassment, graffiti and assault.

“We are living in the most dangerous time in modern history for Jewish people," Stephen Paolini, associate regional director of the Anti-Defamation League for the Pacific Northwest, said by phone. His office is based in Seattle.

Just last month, antisemitic graffiti that included swastikas was found on green electrical boxes along the Monteith walking trail, according to the Human Relations Committee June 27 meeting minutes.

“Antisemitic attitudes are rising, and that isn’t unique to Albany, but there are more antisemitic events happening in Albany,” Paolini said.

Recognizing antisemitism

Antisemitism isn’t something that is well understood, Paolini said.

There is a lack of understanding of who Jewish people are, he said. Often people think of them as white Europeans connected by religion only, when they are people of all races and backgrounds, he said.

People also may miss how ingrained antisemitism is, he said, which are often intertwined with insidious conspiracy theories.

“It’s so widespread, so baked into our social fabric in many ways,” Paolini said. And because of that, it sometimes can be challenging to address.

Novak’s statements play into conspiracy theories of Jewish people having influence over world events, a trope that can be traced back hundreds of years, he said.

It also plays into the false idea that Jewish people hope to prompt the downfall of Christian or Western society by promoting “sexual immorality” through control of the media, entertainment, academia and government, Paolini wrote in a July 6 email addressed to the Albany mayor and City Council.

“Some anti-LGBTQ+ fear mongering simultaneously lifts antisemitic stereotypes and conspiracy theories about the alleged Jewish role in promoting the so-called LGBTQ+ agenda,” he wrote to the City Council.

The Anti-Defamation League does not strive to assume the intention of antisemitic acts. It prioritizes education, Paolini said.

“Without assuming any negative intention, we want to help the council members understand the antisemitic tropes and harmful conspiracy theories that may have been inadvertently shared,” he said.

Paolini has given presentations at nonprofit organizations, schools and in the workplace. Local government is a less common outing for ADL organizers but not unheard of, he said.

In light of the recent comments, he now wants to visit Albany City Hall.

Paolini was made aware of the May 25 incident after someone made a call to the Department of Justice hotline, he said. He then sent an email to Mayor Alex Johnson II and the City Council, urging them to "to speak out against antisemitism and anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry " including Novak's remarks.

After sending his email, Paolini was invited to give a 10-minute presentation to Albany leaders.

Paolini said he is less concerned about the issue on an individual level, and is more concerned about the broader context of antisemitic ideas in society — that they are ideas anyone, no matter what race or background, can hold and can be harmful, intentionally or not.

“If we don’t recognize this as a problem, it begins to normalize it, and that’s when it becomes harmful and is used as a justification to hurt our neighbors,” he said.

Challenging antisemitism

It’s especially dangerous when antisemitic language becomes normalized in places where public policy is forming, said Phil Bressler, rabbi at Beit Am in Corvallis, the only synagogue serving the greater mid-Willamette Valley.

He is concerned that a public figure is not afraid to make these statements in very public settings, where decisions are being made.

“It (antisemitism) needs to be taken seriously. It wasn’t not challenged, and that’s dangerous,” he said.

From there, it can escalate to violence and genocides, he said.

Some people don't even realize they may be offending. Bressler knows this firsthand because he often is the first Jewish person people meet.

“I don’t blame them for not knowing, but they have to be willing to learn. We have to ask more of people in positions of leadership,” he said.

Bressler counts Newton's efforts to call out Novak as brave, he said. You can tell by her voice and demeanor that she was emotional, he said.

More people need to stand up and challenge antisemitism, he said.

“Jews can’t solve the problem of antisemitism. We look for others to be allies,” he said.

Reckoning

When Newton called out Novak for her remarks, what she wanted, she said, is accountability. Instead, she got silence, she said. The following day she felt dejected, and even gaslit, like no one was taking what happened seriously.

At the next meeting, none of the city councilors brought it up, she said. Some people didn’t even view what happened as antisemitic, and that was frustrating, Newton added.

“We need to address antisemitism because this is what makes our community livable, and it's just as important as other issues in the city,” she said.

The incident happened in May, and it feels like it has taken so long for anyone to do something about it, Newton said.

When Novak shared her letter to the editor, she did not mean to offend anyone, she said in a phone interview.

“I mean no one any offense ever. I didn't mean to offend Steph Newton, the head of the ADL, or the rabbi in Corvallis, or anyone anywhere,” she said.

She said she was not being antisemitic because she said nothing about Jewish people. She was “calling out Satanists,” she said. When asked whom she defined as Satanists, she declined to elaborate, saying only that they could be Jewish, Christian or of any faith.

Novak is willing to listen to a presentation from the Anti-Defamation League but said it felt like “communist reeducation.”

She feared it would push a certain point of view, while others were being excluded.

She likened the experience to her family's experiences in Hungary during communist rule. There you had to adhere to one way of thinking, she said.

Looking back on that day, Mayor Johnson said he would do things differently.

“It was the first time I saw antisemitism on the dais,” he said by phone.

He acknowledged that initially, he didn’t recognize the statement as antisemitic. He suspects that Councilor Novak didn’t know either because she looked surprised.

After seeing how upset the comments made Newton, though, Johnson said he felt like he missed an opportunity and would change his approach if something like this were to happen again.

In the future, he said he would ask the councilor their intentions behind the comments that could be construed as antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ+ or racist, he said. He would then remind them of the council’s protocol to “abide by the good order of the council,” that they were elected to represent the community with class and dignity, he said.

For his part, Johnson said he probably would learn a lot from the Anti-Defamation League and plans to ask for additional training for the entire council beyond the 10-minute presentation, which at this point remains tentative, having not yet been placed on an agenda.

“It’s an opportunity to learn and grow as a council,” he said.

