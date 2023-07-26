There are 67 weeks until the November 2024 election, but this week showed some campaigns have set their alarm clocks extra early.

Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, says he will run for another term, if he can legally do it. So will Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls.

Treasurer Tobias Read wants to switch jobs and run for Oregon Secretary of State.

An unexpected opening

The 2024 ballot still remains mostly a fill-in-the-blanks list. Candidates can't file for office with the Oregon Secretary of State until Sept. 14, and the deadline isn't until early next year.

Candidate finance committees can be created at any time. It was a small change by Treasurer Tobias Read that signaled his 2024 plans. Read filed an amendment to his committee's statement with the Elections Division of the Secretary of State changing his fundraising purpose from his unsuccessful 2022 bid for governor to a 2024 bid for secretary of state.

Willamette Week was the first to notice the switch. Read is at the end of his second term as treasurer and is barred by the Oregon Constitution from seeking a third. The May resignation by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan amid a scandal over moonlighting for a cannabis dispensary company has created an unexpected opening on the Democratic primary ballot next May.

Read says he will make a full announcement soon, but in a statement Tuesday, July 25 he indicated he was aware of the turbulence in the race caused by Fagan's departure.

“As secretary of state, I will rebuild trust and give voters confidence that their public officials work for the people — and no one else," he said.

Walkout senators' quest

An early question mark will be the fate of a group of Republican senators who took part in a boycott of Senate floor sessions this year in order to deny a quorum required to meet and do any business. The 42-day walkout ended when Democrats agreed to watered-down versions of House-passed legislation on abortion, transgender medical care and gun control.

After Republican walkouts had led to the stall or collapse of previous sessions, voters in November 2022 approved Measure 113 as a way to increase penalties for taking part in stall tactics in the Legislature.

Backers said the measure would bar the reelection of any lawmaker who had 10 unexcused absences. Nine Republicans and one independent member of the Senate surpassed the mark during the 2023 walkout.

The GOP lawmakers and their supporters say the bill was poorly written and likely unconstitutional. On Monday, Knopp and Linthicum said they would run for reelection and had sent a letter to new Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade, asking for "a declaratory ruling on Measure 113 on whether Senator Knopp and Senator Linthicum will be allowed ballot access for the 2024 election."

The seats held by Knopp and Linthicum are both up for election in 2024. The Monday letter officially only asks Griffin-Valade to make a decision. That decision — a yes or no answer — could then be appealed in court.

Oregon voters “desperately want balance," Knopp said. "Senate Republicans are looking forward to vigorous debates over the course of the campaign season.”

A press release by the Senate Republican Caucus said three other Republican senators who did not miss 10 or more floor sessions planned to file for reelection: David Brock Smith of Port Orford, Dick Anderson of Lincoln City and Fred Girod of Lyons.

Four other senators who had 10 or more absences and have seats on the 2024 ballot are either retiring or haven't announced their plans.

Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, had previously announced he would not seek another term in 2024. Sen. Lynn Findley, R- Vale, has said he has not decided on his plans for next year. Sen. Art Robinson, R-Cave Junction, is not a member of the Senate Republican Caucus and his plans were not addressed in the statement. Neither was Sen. Brian Boquist of Dallas, who was elected as a Republican, but is now affiliated only with the Independent Party.

Griffin-Valade was sworn in as secretary of state on June 30, following her appointment by Gov. Tina Kotek. Acting Secretary of State Cheryl Myers, who temporarily held the office after Fagan resigned in May, had not made any statement on Measure 113.

"The new secretary of state is reviewing the matter," Ben Morris, communications officer for the Secretary of State's office, said Tuesday. "We don't have any additional details or comments to share at this time."