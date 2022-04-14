Trespassing? Littering? In Albany, these nonpolice officers can cite you now

Police officers aren't the only ones who now can ticket trespassers and litterers in Albany based on new revisions to city law.

When Albany last revised its municipal codes regarding trespassing and littering in 2012, it left the task of issuing citations for these offenses to police officers alone.

On Wednesday, April 13, the Albany City Council voted to revise those codes again, allowing community service officers to write up offenders in addition to local police.

The city boasts four such civilian officers, each of whom are uniformed civilians responsible for responding to nonemergency calls. According to city staff at Wednesday's meeting, the city is in the process of hiring a park ranger who will also be able to issue citations.

Kristopher Schendel, Albany's code compliance officer, told city councilors on Monday amending the code will help keep the streets safer and cleaner with more authorities available to enforce the laws.

"Most cities allow this," Schendel said at Monday's City Council work session. "We just overlooked the consequences."

Under city law, littering is considered a crime if the perpetrator creates an "objectionable stench" or degrades the beauty, appearance, safety, or natural cleanliness of property.

That includes discarding trash, debris or other refuse on public or private property without permission from a moving vehicle or on foot. Dumping sewage from a cesspool, septic tank, or camping vehicle on public way or property is also considered offensive littering.

Trespassing includes pedestrians or drivers who remain on private property without permission and people who unlawfully occupy buildings or places designated as dangerous by the city.

Under state law, trespassing and offensive littering are considered Class A and C misdemeanors, respectively. Class A misdemeanors carry penalties of up to one year in jail and/or a maximum fine of $6,250 while Class C misdemeanors are punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,250.

But in Albany, according to Schendel, trespassing and littering qualify as unclassified misdemeanors in the city's municipal courts.

Some Albany city councilors at Monday's meeting expressed concern whether the city's littering laws were defined clearly enough to enforce.

Councilor Dick Olsen offered a scenario: "If I have something sitting in my own yard, and the neighbor says, 'It looks like trash by violating this ordinance,' but it's not trash to me, but it's trash to someone else, maybe it's the City Council agenda sitting on my porch."

Schendel said on Monday the difference between junk and lawn art is whether they are unsafe. He said the law is meant to mitigate public nuisances — not objects considered unsightly.

There is some nuance to the issue, Schendel said, regarding smells like cannabis, which cannot be considered nuisances under state law.

Next up for the Albany City Council is a scheduled work session online and in-person in City Hall at 4 p.m. Monday, April 25.

