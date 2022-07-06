This program to help Linn County veterans just got a $20K boost

Linn County commissioners have given a $20,000 boost an existing medical transportation program for veterans.

“These veterans gave us all of the freedoms we have today,” Commissioner Roger Nyquist said at the meeting Tuesday, July 5.

The program offers Linn County veterans rides for medical appointments, procedures and surgeries. If they cannot drive themselves or find a driver, Linn County Veterans Services calls private provider Quality Medical Transport to arrange a pickup, drop-off and ride back from the medical facility.

Veterans Services Officer Dee Baley-Hyder applied for a grant from the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs to fund the transportation program and received $11,000. While it has been able to help some veterans, she said that figure is quickly dwindling as the need for services grows countywide.

Baley-Hyder told the commissioners about a Sweet Home veteran who utilized the program to get to Corvallis for five weeks of cancer treatment. Because of this grant, she said, he did not have to worry about finding transportation in these tough times.

In this year's first quarter — Jan. 1 to March 31 — only $727 of the grant money was used. That number was quickly dwarfed in the second quarter — April 1 to June 30 — when $4,668 was used. Before the commissioners decided to backfill the program, the total remaining balance was $6,332.

“It totally depends on the month,” Baley-Hyder said, emphasizing how difficult it is to estimate how much would be sufficient to fund the program. “For July, I’m already at $912.”

The extra $20,000 will allow Baley-Hyder to keep the program going even if she runs out of grant money to use for the veterans by the June 2023 expiration date.

In addition to helping veterans get to appointments such as cancer treatments, the program has helped fund minor visits, including picking up hearing aids and getting cataracts removed.

She said Linn County Veterans Services assists more than 9,000 of Linn County’s estimated 11,047 veterans. In the past year, Veterans Services has helped local veterans access more than $2.5 million in claims, including service connection compensation, survivor pension and other benefits.

Linn County Veterans Services can be contacted by calling 541-967-3882.

Baley-Hyder said it came as a “huge surprise” when the commissioners agreed to use $20,000 in contingency funds for the program.

“I feel blessed and honored,” she said. “There is a huge need, and I’m glad the commissioners are willing to help the veterans in this area get to where they need to go.”