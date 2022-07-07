This is Oregon's response as U.S. monkeypox cases rise

Oregon health officials are increasing the state's response for monkeypox as the case count rises across the United States.

The Oregon Health Authority gave an update on Oregon’s response to the national outbreak and reported cases of hMPXV (human monkeypox virus) during a media briefing Thursday morning, July 7.

Officials have confirmed six cases in the state. All are men. There are no confirmed cases in Linn or Benton counties yet.

Multnomah County has one case, confirmed June 16.

Lane County had two cases confirmed on July 1 and another confirmed July 6, for a total of three.

Washington County's two cases were confirmed July 6.

There have been no deaths, according to the news release.

The most at risk groups are “cisgender and transgender men who have sex with other men and transgender women who have sex with men and have had more than one partner in the last two weeks,” said Dr. Tim Menza, senior health adviser for OHA’s hMPXV response.

While anyone can get the virus, “right now our priority should be empowering men who have sex with men and the larger LGBTQIA+ and queer community and their health care providers with information, testing, prevention and treatment strategies,” Menza said.

The human monkeypox virus is transmitted through close skin to skin contact and prolonged face-to-face contact and is not limited to sex, according to health officials. Contact with towels, clothing, bedding or other objects used by a person with the virus can also transmit the virus.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Oregon’s supply of vaccines is limited but is expected to increase as OHA recently received federal allocations. Right now, vaccines are available to those who have been exposed to the virus, but Menza hopes to expand access to at-risk groups.

“When more vaccine becomes available, our goal is to offer vaccination to those at increased risk of exposure to hMPXV, including cisgender and transgender men who have sex with men and transgender women who have sex with men with more than one sex partner in the prior two weeks,” he said.

Testing is expected to become more accessible as other private labs will begin offering testing in the coming weeks. Menza expects to see case numbers rise as testing becomes more available.