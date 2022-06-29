Things are looking colorful at Albany shelter for homeless youth

At Albany House, a shelter for unhoused youth, yellow doors symbolize safety. And those yellow doors reopened this week with a higher bed capacity and renovated floor plan.

Jackson Street’s Albany House, 1240 Seventh Ave. SE now has an open kitchen, study space, additional bathrooms, a youth garden and other structural and safety improvements. The most important change, though, may be its increased capacity, from 10 to 16 youth.

Each room is brightly colored in a different hue, from bubblegum pink to sunset orange, with large common areas open for shared activities — drum circles, movie nights, study sessions and cooking meals together. There is even a garage with 16 bikes to ride.

According to Shelter Manager Salvador Maciel, the project had been “the brainchild of Jackson Street Youth Services for a long time” but is expected to be needed more than ever.

“We anticipate the numbers to go up because so many youths were isolated during the pandemic,” Jackson Street Youth Services Executive Director Ann Craig said.

During the pandemic's days of distant learning, it was harder for teachers to identify kids who were struggling with homelessness. Now that in-person instruction has resumed, there are more youth who are seeking services, Craig said.

The number of filled beds can vary every night, Craig said, adding that before the pandemic, Albany House was often full.

Sometimes getting young people the help they need be difficult because there is a “lack of trust in the adults in the community.”

Jackson Street Youth Services attempts to build back this trust by meeting such basic needs as food and shelter but also offering a sympathetic ear. That's what really helped Logan Simpson during his stay at Albany House. At the time, Simpson was 17 years old and described himself as shy and unable to see a bright future for himself.

“The staff built my confidence, so that I could be who I wanted to be,” Simpson said.

Now, Simpson is a board member for the Jackson Street Youth Services and uses his own experience to shape decisions about the youth services offered today.

“They need consistency and one adult to see their full potential,” Maciel said.

The time of stay for each Albany House resident varies, and staff work to get the youth back living with a family member. This often involves resolving conflicts, he said.

Although Jackson Youth Services aims to get youth in a more permanent stable living, it fulfills the immediate need for a sense of community, he added.

To Maciel, the house is a symbol. This renovation is about “coming together more than ever after the pandemic.”

