Taking out the trash in Albany will become more expensive

Albany residents will be paying a little more for that early morning garbage truck visit, after a proposed increase in waste removal and recycling fees was approved this week.

The Albany City Council on Wednesday, Nov. 9 approved a 9% increase for removal services. The hike will be seen on bills starting Jan. 1, a city staff member confirmed after the meeting.

The driving force behind the rate bumps is an expected rise in fuel prices, said a representative of Republic Services, the company who performs the city’s waste removal. The company uses several large trucks that require a lot of fuel.

Republic has an exclusive agreement to collect trash in Albany. In return, the company pays the city 7% of gross receipts for this right.

In 2021, the company reported a shortage of drivers. Municipal Relations Manager Julie Jackson said this put a strain on the company because it had to account for overtime wages and premiums.

Republic, however, is now fully staffed, she said.

Jackson acknowledged that 9% seems like a steep increase, but for the average resident, it translates to paying an extra $2.56. The average resident saw a $2.95 increase in summer 2021.

Councilor Matilda Novak spoke in opposition of the fees.

“It’s death by a thousand cuts,” she said.

Novak expressed concerns for constituents already facing inflation costs. She wondered if there was a different timeframe that could “take out the sting,” such as a biannual plan that would see two smaller increases over the course of the year.

Republic Services General Manager Bret Davis said that for the past 10 years, the fees have been relatively low and to go to a biannual schedule may create more dramatic increases.

"The annual request keeps the requests low," Davis said.

Councilor Bessie Johnson agreed with Novak, concerned how an increase in fees would affect residents.

"Nine percent is a lot, and I appreciate your services, but I have to vote no," Councilor Johnson said.

Republic's Jackson and Davis both noted that they could have asked for 13.4% but "demonstrated good faith" by taking that number down to 9%.

Councilor Marilyn Smith emphasized that the City Council could refuse the request: "It is not automatically granted."

The motion passed 5 to 1, with the “no” vote from Johnson.

