Sen. Merkley plans remote town hall for Linn County

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley plans a remote town hall for Linn County on Monday, April 11.

Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will hold a remote and telephone town hall for Linn County constituents at 2 p.m. Monday, April 11.

He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.

“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job,” Merkley said in a statement. “In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks

Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall every year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. This town hall will be his 503rd as a U.S. senator and his 35th town hall this year.

On a computer, smartphone or tablet, go to https://senate.zoomgov.com/j/1606128791?pwd=c2RmaDQ3QjdvUkN2ZUs4UjdkYTNRUT09#success to join the Zoom meeting. On a phone, dial 669-254-5252 and use meeting ID 160 612 8791#, participant ID # and passcode 05441664#.

