Portable toilets 'meeting a need' for Albany prompt new rules

An Albany church offering a portable toilet to people experiencing homelessness has prompted change in the city's portable toilet law.

Albany city leaders approved amendments in the city code last week to allow long-term use with no permit necessary.

The issue was first discussed in March when First Christian Church sought renewal of its temporary permit. While the council granted the church another year on the permit, councilors asked staff to return with recommendations to change the permitting process.

Creating the new code was a balance of allowing long-term use while limiting instances of the portable toilets becoming nuisances or health hazards.

The code went through several revisions, as city councilors were not able to come to a consensus, taking issue with potential permitting programs and costs.

“We wanted to capture the uses that are providing a benefit to the community,” Public Works Director Chris Bailey said.

The new code, approved unanimously by City Council members Wednesday, Dec. 14 allows long-term use for toilets that meet certain criteria and do not pose any health or nuisance risks.

If a portable toilet is going to be used beyond 90 days, the city should be notified, Bailey said.

The portable toilets then will be entered in a record-keeping system and enforcement will be on a complaint basis. No permits are necessary, just a notification, Bailey said.

It was good news to First Christian Church, which has provided a portable toilet to people experiencing homelessness the last three years. It helps solve a problem, said Ethel Ellingson, chair of the elders at First Christian Church.

In Albany, public restroom access is limited after 5 p.m. Restaurants and businesses close around then, and there isn’t anywhere for people to use the restroom. And some places wouldn’t let unhoused people in, even during operating hours, she said.

When asked why the church couldn’t open its own restroom doors, Ellingson said that their restrooms are locked at night, and to have them open would require daily monitoring.

The portable toilet at the church is maintained by both the company that installed the toilet and church volunteers, Ellingson said.

It’s looked after nearly every day, church volunteer Graham Kislingbury said. He often comes by in the morning on weekdays to observe the area because there is a preschool nearby.

He “gently wakes up unhoused neighbors,” offering a cup of coffee and food and politely telling them to leave, he said.

But unhoused people are not the only ones using the church’s portable toilet, Kislingbury said. Postal workers and people on their way to the courthouse use the portable toilet too.

“This portable toilet is meeting a need,” he said.