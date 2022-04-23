Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate forum gets spicy after attendee kicked out

A GOP debate at the Linn County Expo Center in Albany on Friday night proved not all Oregon Republicans see eye to eye in their uphill battle to win back the governor’s mansion.

What started out as mostly congenial ended up as fiery when a spectator was kicked out for recording the proceedings, which prompted two of the candidates to leave in protest.

Now at the end of her second term, Gov. Kate Brown will step down from the office she inherited from former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber in 2015 when he term-limited out.

Thirty-three people —19 Republicans and 15 Democrats — are vying to become Oregon’s 39th governor in 2022.

On Friday, April 22, nine of those Republicans told Linn County voters why they deserve the Oregon GOP’s nomination to govern a state Pres. Joe Biden won by some 381,000 votes.

They included political consultant Bridget Barton from West Linn, Baker City entrepreneur Kerry McQuisten, sales analyst Tim McCloud from Salem, chiropractor Amber Richardson from White City and marketing consultant Brandon Merritt from Bend.

Joining them were entrepreneur Nick Hess of Tigard, David Burch of Salem, tax protester Bill Sizemore from Redmond and ex-Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman from Cottage Grove.

Absent from the debate were former Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan of Canby and attorney Bog Tiernan from Lake Oswego.

Talking the talk, walking the walk

The nine candidates did agree on a host of issues, from expanding veterans services to slashing taxes across the board. Many pointed to their own personal qualities as a selling point to voters.

Barton, a charter school advocate who sat on the board of the anti-union Freedom Foundation, said she could sway independent and unaffiliated voters.

“It’s time for an outsider,” Barton said. “And what I mean by that is I have no baggage.”

Sizemore, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor in 1998, noted his political experience and knowledge of the state tax code he has repeatedly petitioned to amend.

In 2000, the Oregon Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers successfully filed a civil racketeering lawsuit against two of his political action committees in which he was not named as a defendant or party.

Among the more controversial candidates onstage Friday night was Thielman, a vocal vaccine conspiracy theorist who pushed his former school district to lift its mask mandate weeks before it was lifted by the state. That cost the district $43,000 in fines from Oregon Occupational Safety and Health.

He is also at the center of multiple complaints and lawsuits against the school district alleging he fostered a hostile work environment and regularly harassed his female colleagues.

Thielman has denied the allegations, calling them “lies” manufactured to ruin his name and his run for governor.

“I’m the dangerous candidate,” Thielman said in an interview. “I tell the truth.”

Thielman rallied at the Oregon state capitol building in Salem during his gubernatorial campaign where Neo-fascist groups, including the Proud Boys, attended in support.

In an interview, Thielman said he was unaware the Proud Boys, who were part of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, held any extremist views.

“I’m not a Proud Boy, so I wouldn’t know how to define one,” Thielman said. “What is a white supremacist? What that may mean to one person may mean something different to someone else.”

Free speech or fair speech?

Early into the debate, a woman who appeared to be recording the debate on her smartphone threatened to upend the initial party unity on display.

The woman, who was escorted out of the building by two Linn County Sheriff’s deputies without incident, was accused by debate organizers of violating the debate’s rules against recording and amateur photography.

“Everybody knew coming to this event that this was going to be a professionally photographed, professionally (filmed) event,” Linn County GOP debate moderator Adam Keaton said. “This is a private event open to the public.”

The woman, he said, told organizers prior to the event that she planned to attend and violate the rules, even notifying law enforcement and the onsite private security beforehand.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office told Mid-Valley Media it responded to the event and took no one into custody on Friday night.

Merritt and Burch, who disagreed with the handling of the incident, erupted in heated exchanges with Keaton and Ryan Murphy, the owner of Marks in Time Photography and videographer hired to film the debate.

“This lady knew ahead of time that we were going to record, and we were going to do something that looks professional for the public,” Murphy told the two.

Only audio of the group’s brief conversation was captured in Friday’s live recording of the debate.

Merritt and Burch left the event early thereafter, claiming that debate organizers violated the woman’s free speech. The other candidates applauded the GOP organizers’ response.

“I think the candidates should stand up here and be mature and comply with the rules that we agreed to,” McQuisten said.

Using the bully pulpit

The candidates at the debate voiced little interest in pursuing bipartisanship in Salem, promising to roll back as much Democratic legislation as possible on Day One.

Few onstage were willing to pass their agenda by fiat. Executive orders, they said, would have to be a means of last resort.

“With emergency powers, you can use it to undo a lot of bad, progressive legislation,” Thielman said. “You have to have the courage to do it, even if it can be undone.”

Hess cautioned that an obstructionist governorship would guarantee the next election would swing Democrats’ way.

McCloud promised to limit his executive powers to natural disasters or terrorist attacks whereas Barton vowed to pen an order banning critical race theory.

“I would prefer to see fewer laws passed with more consensus that helps more people rather than passing laws by circumventing the Constitution,” McCloud said.

Immigration

On immigration, several candidates said they would end Oregon’s sanctuary laws banning law enforcement and state agencies from assisting federal immigration authorities in deportations.

“We need legal immigration,” Thielman said. “Legal immigrants pay taxes. Legal immigrants have merit.”

Thielman also said he would send Oregon national guard troops to the Mexican border to help end the country’s pipeline of illicit drugs to America.

The IRS estimates up to 6 million undocumented immigrants file individual income tax returns every year. A 2015 report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office indicates that as many as 75% of undocumented immigrants pay federal, state, and local taxes.

In 2016, undocumented immigrants made up 4% of the state’s workforce, most of whom were employed in manufacturing, health care and food services.

“Illegal immigration is a facet of our economy,” McCloud said. “We need to also ensure people who seek a better life in Oregon have a way to obtain it.”

Homelessness

The candidates were in agreement Oregon’s epidemic of drug addiction is largely to blame for the state’s growing homelessness crisis.

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ranked Oregon as the worst in the nation for methamphetamine and prescription opioid abuse.

Oregon ranked last nationwide for access to drug counseling in 2020. Nearly 18% of teens and adults unable to get treated that year.

The American Psychological Association reported in 2019 that alcohol abuse affects up to 40% of homeless people. Drug abuse affects about 10 to 15% of unhoused individuals, it found.

Since the passage of Measure 110, possession of illicit drugs in Oregon is punishable by a $100 fine or entry into a drug addiction program.

Barton, a recovering alcoholic now four years sober, said she would expand addiction services centered on individualized care rather than one-size-fits-all treatment.

“When I see these people on the streets, I know, in my core, in my heart, that what we are doing is not compassionate,” Barton said. “It’s inhumane.”

She also proposed creating a database to track emergency shelter bed capacity to help Oregon comply with a 2018 ruling by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Martin v Boise, which held cities cannot enforce anti-camping ordinances without a sufficient number of shelter beds.

McCloud proposed turning abandoned buildings into transitional housing and creating more job programs. He agreed with Sizemore that Oregon needs a “tough love” approach to rein in drug use and the kickbacks of the “homeless industry.”

“If someone chooses not to participate in treatment, then it shouldn't be that they can get away with a $100 fine,” McCloud said.

Thielman echoed similar sentiments, saying he would give homeless Oregonians an ultimatum.

“Once we have people in designated areas, we have access to them, we have data, we will give them choices,” Thielman said. “You can be incarcerated or you can go into treatment or you can get a first class bus ticket to Washington, D.C. or Delaware.”

The environment

Candidates onstage Friday night had less to say about climate change than they did about reining in government action to mitigate it.

“I’m not anti-science if someone can prove something to me,” Sizemore said. “We don't consider the reality that something’s turning up the thermostat or turning it down, and it's not us.”

Based on 2017 data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Oregon was 38th in the country for carbon dioxide emissions.

The candidates said they wanted more gasoline in Oregon, not less. Thielman said he would resurrect the Jordan Cove gas pipeline proposed by Pembinal in Coos Bay while Barton vowed to end the state gas tax.

McCloud claimed planting more trees would mitigate excess carbon emissions and went so far as to say reducing carbon pollution could be dangerous to human beings.

“We're made of carbon,” McCloud said. “We have a right to exist.”

The candidates all agreed renewable energy should be up to consumers to adopt on their own rather than through public programs, which they claimed would have no positive impact.

To tame Oregon’s wildfires, the candidates said they would rapidly thin the state’s forestland to reduce forest fuels and revitalize Oregon’s timber industry.

Hess said he would have the state put out every forest fire on federal land, shirking the federal government’s so-called “let it burn” policy of allowing fires of natural origin to burn. The U.S. Forest Service has denied such a policy exists.

“We will invade federal lands and put out those fires,” Hess said. “There’s no reason to let it burn.”

Looking ahead

Few candidates were comfortable with the idea of defeat. They all agreed the GOP nominee would get their vote, if not their time and money on the campaign trail.

“If I were to, by some freak of nature, lose this primary, I would enthusiastically support them, speak for them and donate money,” Sizemore said. “Even the worst of us would be about 100 times better than Tina Kotek,” he said, referencing the former house speaker and one of the leading Democratic candidates.

May 17 is the last day for voters to return their ballots. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by election day. Ballots deposited in an official drop box must be received by 8 p.m. May 17. Residents have until Tuesday, April 26 to register to vote.

Editor's note: This article was edited to list all nine candidates in attendance and to clarify which two walked out mid-debate.

