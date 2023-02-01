Mental health crisis at Albany council meeting spurs discussion

After someone's mental health crisis interrupted an Albany City Council meeting this week, city leaders are wondering how to best handle similar situations.

On Monday, Jan 30, a joint City Council-Planning Commission meeting was interrupted by calls for help.

A woman came to the side entrance and banged on the glass with an open palm, calling "help" and asking to be let into council chambers. She had tried to come through the main entrance but was denied entry by the security guard. She threw an iPod at the guard after she was denied entry.

Many city leaders felt shocked and acted like they didn't know what to do. The meeting stopped for roughly 10 minutes. Two city staff, including City Manager Peter Troedsson, went outside to talk to the woman in an attempt to calm her, but she didn’t seem to offer a rational explanation for the outburst, he later said.

The building was then secured and those inside the building were not permitted to leave while staff called 911. Two officers and the city's mental health crisis worker who works with the Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

The evening's events have prompted some city leaders to question best practices and proper protocols when facing mental health crises, not just at City Hall, but in all of Albany.

For some city leaders, the response felt inadequate.

“I didn’t like that we were locked in, and this woman was just wearing a sweatshirt, and it’s 32 degrees. I think she wanted to talk to a woman,” Councilor Steph Newton said.

Newton had tried to go outside but city staff advised her not to, she said. She worried the response was one of "othering,” making the woman feel intrinsically different, and she found that jarring compared to the city's role to help its citizens.

“There was a disconnect between the work that was going on and the people that work was for,” Newton said.

This is a person worthy of being helped, she said.

For Newton, it became apparent that security was not prepared to handle a mental health crisis. She also concluded that one mental health worker who works with the Albany Police Department may not be enough.

It felt like the woman wasn’t getting her needs addressed, she said.

“This shined a light on an area we need to improve,” she said. “It was honestly heartbreaking.”

Going forward, Newton hopes there is a specific protocol to address mental health crises at City Hall and on a larger scale, a team of mental health workers can be called upon in Albany — rather than the responsibility fall on one person in the Albany Police Department.

“I feel that everybody would benefit from crisis training,” she said.

Newton says she would like to see something like CAHOOTS, a nonprofit in Eugene that offers community-based public safety response to crises involving mental illness, homelessness, and addiction.

Planning Commissioner Stacey Bartholomew echoed a similar concern. While she felt the city did the best it could, she believes that having a team dedicated to mental health crises would help get people the resources they need.

Bartholomew has experience working with people going through mental health crises, she said. To her, the signs of a mental health crisis are easy to pick up on because of the training.

Had Bartholomew been in charge of the situation, she said she would have spoken to the woman to calm her down and assessed the situation. Then she would have brought her to a private area with other people present, but not too close, to listen to her story. She would have let her tell it as many times as she needed to.

Having men address the woman, although their intentions were good and tried to be a calming presence, may have escalated the situation, she added.

Bartholomew acknowledged she did not make her skillset known at the time of the crisis. When asked why, she said others had already started to respond and she didn’t feel like she was able to interject. She especially didn't want to cause any more panic.

"I hope going forward we can treat people with dignity even if we are frightened," she said.

A program like CAHOOTS, which would be separate from the Albany Police Department, would be beneficial, she added.

On the other hand, Councilor Marilyn Smith believes the city’s response to the mental health crisis was handled well.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Albany police responded quickly, with the mental health worker in tow. Security had years of experience responding to people who were acting out in some way, she added.

Working for the city for 20-plus years, incidents like these have become more prevalent, she said. Sometimes staff are threatened by those who are unhappy at the courts or outbursts have happened that make others feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

But nothing quite like this, in the middle of a meeting with someone trying to get into the building, has happened before, she said.

Smith also wishes there were more than one mental health worker with APD. She added that the city recently approved training for the entire police department to be versed in responding to mental health crises.

The incident “confirms to me that we need more security in the building when it is open to the public,” she said.

There isn’t a specific protocol for responding to mental health crises, a city spokesperson said. The Albany Police Department has the only staff member trained and exclusively dedicated to mental health, which given the lack of a set policy, is whom staff were advised to contact, Communications Officer Matt Harrington said.

The building was secured out of an obligation for safety, Harrington said. He agreed that basic mental health first aid training for staff would be ideal.

The woman who appeared to be having a mental health crisis had contact with law enforcement both earlier that day and again after the incident at City Hall, according to Albany police.

Councilor Ray Kopczynski also believes the situation was handled properly. And although unpleasant, there is something to be taken away from it, he said.

The people in the room are making decisions that can impact the local agencies that work with people in crisis, he said. And seeing someone in a crisis should give city leaders a valuable perspective of the work those local agencies do, he said.

Related stories: