Linn County trying to stop proposed Douglas-fir National Monument — again

About 80 miles east of the Linn County Courthouse, an expanse of blue-green trees gives way to jagged Cascade peaks that burst clouds, channel rivers and form the crown of a could-be national monument.

Everything below, hundreds of thousands of acres of mostly Douglas fir, which, depending on whom you ask, is potential fire fuel, timber or heritage recreational space.

The proposed Douglas-fir National Monument is back up for discussion now that President Donald Trump is out of office, and it could soon reach President Joe Biden’s desk for signature under the Antiquities Act of 1906.

Linn County’s elected leadership isn't happy about that. Officials are seeking intervention from Oregon’s U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and Rep. Peter DeFazio.

On the other side, advocates hope the White House will hear their pleas — that formal protections for Douglas fir are long overdue.

Both sides say they’re in the right. Neither is talking to the other.

‘It’s scary’

Their timber cold war started in 2015, when a coalition of environmental activists sought to blanket much of the Willamette National Forest in formal protections for old-growth trees.

The more than 530,000-acre swath of land, which includes parts of Linn, Marion and Jefferson counties, would be the largest national monument in Oregon. Douglas-fir would be the 14th largest of the nation’s nearly 130 monuments.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Critics fear the monument would dictate how private timber growers can use their land or cut down their trees. But David Stone, president of Friends of Douglas-fir National Monument and one of the leading proponents, said monument rules would not apply to private landowners within the space, otherwise known as “inholdings.”

Still, the county has its doubts.

“It’s scary that people who don’t live in the area are the ones who are out there proposing this monument,” Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker said.

The Douglas-fir National Monument would sit mostly on the Willamette National Forest in the Cascade foothills. But those petitioning first Trump and now Biden seek to cover a patchwork set of wilderness areas, federally managed land and some 44,000 acres of private forests.

A Springfield-based nonprofit has pushed to establish Douglas-fir National Monument, taking aim at raising the prestige of its namesake tree.

The arguments go like this:

One side, the monument proponents, say Mature Douglas fir stabilizes soil, shades streams, scrubs and sequesters carbon from the air and has the potential to act as a balm on a warming climate.

The monument also would be a draw for hikers, campers and others who spend money in the mountainous eastern reaches of the Willamette Valley.

Meanwhile, federal protections ensure those trees mature, burn, fall as they did before the arrival of European settlers.

The other side says private landowners and timber operators already follow stringent logging practices which contain clearcuts to 120 acres, enforce stream buffers, and ensure roads and logging trucks aren’t loading cool, clear-running water with soil.

They know what’s best for their land, and the proposed monument would decommission roads potentially used by fire crews and all but ensure conflagrations in its mission to protect old-growth.

“I don’t want to see the possibility of this going through without the county having a chance to weigh in because it puts new additional rules on a substantial portion of Linn County,” Tucker said.

A different approach

But Stone maintains that one cannot, and should not, prevent fire in the backcountry, as it is part of the natural order of a forest.

His view is that private land and business owners in the proposed area make it their job to make their buildings “fire safe,” clearing nearby trees and anything that burns from around those structures. It's a prevention strategy.

“That's how you deal with fire,” Stone said. “You make your home, stores and buildings fire safe and they won't burn.”

Cyndi Anderson, a Brownsville tree advocate, said embracing changing views of land management is part of the succession of forests, too.

“There is plenty of private timber land. We don’t have to mess with public land,” Anderson said.

Anderson is a leader of a local chapter of Great Old Broads for Wilderness, an activist group that has prioritized preserving mature Douglas firs.

Stone belongs to that group, she said, and the local Broads overlap with legal and lobby concerns, such as Cascadia Wildlands and Oregon Wild, in trying to establish protections for mature evergreens.

When the monument was first pitched seven years ago under President Barack Obama, it didn’t seem realistic, Anderson said.

Now, even if Biden chooses to pass on the proposal, she'll dwell on the upside: focusing attention on mature Douglas fir stands — a big change from the 1980s, when she said she began advocacy work in Oregon’s forests.

“Even to entertain the idea is a big step forward,” Anderson said.

The Broads saw recent success measuring trees, fish-spawning creek beds, and counting wildlife with Cascadia Wildland. Those surveys informed a Forest Service analysis that led the Sweet Home Ranger District to weigh pros and cons of logging and leave mature forests on the Santiam intact.

“That felt like just a big win. For the climate, for Willamette National Forest,” Anderson said.

The groundswell of apparent consideration for mature Douglas fir shows that managing forests for climate, wildlife and water quality can co-exist with private timber interests.

“Just leave it intact,” Anderson said. “We need it.”

History

Talks of a Douglas fir national monument began in 2015 by a coalition of environmental groups. At the time, they were eyeing 481,324 acres. Seven years later, the total acreage has risen to more than 530,000 and includes land that abuts the Warm Springs Reservation.

The proposed monument would include all of the Middle Santiam and Menagerie Wilderness areas, Quartzville Creek Wild and Scenic River and a portion of the Mount Jefferson Wilderness.

Then in 2016 with Donald Trump’s ascension, the proposal screeched to a halt. The Antiquities Act authorizes the president to proclaim national monuments on federal lands that contain historic landmarks, historic and prehistoric structures, or other objects of historic or scientific interest.

While more uncommon, a national monument also can be established by an Act of Congress.

With Biden in office, the proposal has gained momentum once again. On April 22 — Earth Day — the president launched the America the Beautiful Initiative, which supports his goal to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

Within a week of this announcement, The Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks named the Douglas-fir proposal and five others in a letter to Biden, urging him to declare them all national monuments.

The monument’s supporters haven’t heard back from the president, although Tucker claims a Washington, D.C. lobbyist — whom he prefers not to name — informed him that the proposal could soon be up for discussion.

In response, Tucker and his two colleagues on the Board of Commissioners, Sherrie Sprenger and Roger Nyquist, penned a letter to DeFazio, Merkley and Wyden, asking them to stop the proposed monument. Tucker said he plans to write another directly to the president.

This is not the first letter Tucker has written to stop the monument. He sent one by himself a few years ago. He never heard back.

Wyden declined to comment on this story, according to staff.

Merkley communications staff responded in an email, indicating no information would be available before press time. A ranking DeFazio staffer took a phone call requesting information but did not respond before press time.

“I know my writing is falling on deaf ears,” he said. “All I’m asking for is five seconds. This proposal takes forest management in the wrong direction.”

Lack of input

Although the proposed monument shares a border with the Warm Springs Reservation, neither the proponents nor the opponents have spoken directly with tribal leaders to ask their opinion.

Stone said he was able to reach the tribe one time, but representatives said they were too busy to get involved with the campaign and ultimately did not give their input one way or the other.

“I've reached out to them a number of times, and they say it’s a nice proposal, not knowing much about it. So I'm not implying they endorse it,” he said. “We don't have evidence of active use (of the proposed land) currently.”

Tucker said that while he has not yet contacted the tribe, he is confident that its members will be “equally as concerned.”

“I think they feel that the rules and regulations placed on their tribal lands have been changed without their involvement,” Tucker said. “When you take more lands and place more rules on them, the tribe's trust of the government is low for exactly this reason.”

Combating climate change

Both sides of the Douglas-fir debate disagree with the other’s way of combating climate change.

Those who are against the monument believe logging is an essential part of maintaining a forest. The management of timber to sequester carbon, Tucker said, is one of the most important things that needs to be done, in addition to planting new trees.

The vast majority of timber sales in Linn County are from private lands, a yearly average 237,384 million board feet of timber compared to 34,703 million from public lands. Private sales generally increased between 2010 and 2019, logging 263,284 million board feet in the most recent year of data.

“As we are watching these fires burn, it just makes me want to cry because had that timber been cleaned up, the fuel wouldn’t have been there as much as it did,” Tucker said.

Stone, however, said a forest fire is either the beginning of a new forest or the continuation of a current forest. In his view, fire is a natural disturbance that is beneficial to fish and wildlife, and logging after a fire removes essential wood mass needed for the forest to recover.

Tucker also mentioned that Douglas firs do not need protection; in fact, they grow so abundantly he has some in his own yard.

“To call it a Douglas fir monument just shocks me,” Tucker said.

Cascade-Siskiyou litigation

Linn County is currently involved in a lawsuit with the U.S. government regarding the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, located in Southwest Oregon and Northern California.

President Bill Clinton in 2000 declared the range a national monument. In 2017, Obama expanded the monument by 48,000 acres.

Many industry groups, including Linn County, believe this expansion violated the Oregon and California Revested Lands Act of 1937, which requires forest maintenance for 2.4 million acres of forestland across 18 counties in Western Oregon.

The county lost, appealed, then won, and the decision was once again appealed. The Department of Justice in February 2020 put both sets of litigation on hold until the DC District Court issues its final order on cases related to the Bureau of Land Management’s resource management plans.

Lack of communication

The Linn County Commissioners and Friends of Douglas-fir National Monument have never spoken directly about the proposal.

Stone, who lives in Springfield, said he’s interested in working with the people of Linn County to better understand their needs, and he’s not trying to shut out their voices.

“You can't just go into a rural county and just ignore what's important to them and expect to succeed,” he said.

He referenced the economic impact study posted on his website, www.douglasfirnationalmonument.org, which finds Western rural communities with national monuments do better economically than adjacent counties without national monuments.

“It’s obvious. If you drive through downtown Sweet Home,” he said, “there's all those boarded-up stores. You get to see the suffering that happens in a rural county in the West that doesn't have protected land.”

Stone said he is confident that the proposed monument will be established, as he’s been in contact with Wyden, Merkley and DeFazio for several years about it.

“As we see, climate change is wrecking everything we hold dear,” Stone said. “Protection of the land is real important; it's real urgent right now.”

Related articles: