Linn County sanitation rates increase 8%

Rural residents in Linn County will see an 8% increase in their monthly trash-hauling rates due to rising and unpredictable inflation rates.

Linn County commissioners decided unanimously on the 8% increase at their Tuesday morning, July 27.

This is the first rate increase for solid waste sanitation in four years, and it was not decided lightly. Environmental Health Manager Shane Sanderson presented the commissioners data projecting what an 8% and a 10% rate increase would look like.

Ultimately, they went with the lower number.

“The market changes daily, and goes up and down,” Commissioner Will Tucker said. “So we have to pick a number and hope we can survive off the numbers that we work on.”

Julie Jackson, municipal and community relations manager at Republic Services, said the company will be losing money on whichever margin they pick anyway, because the consultant firm — Merina+Co. of Tualatin — used a 6% inflation rate in its calculations, but the current national inflation rate is about 9.1%.

She was skeptical about the 8% rate hike. She suspects they will be having similar conversations again in a year from now.

“I don't know what the economy is going to do, but I think it's likely we'll be back here in the exact same situation,” Jackson said.

Breaking down the numbers

Rural sanitation services are provided by Republic Services in the Albany area; Pacific Sanitation is the provider in the Santiam Canyon; and Sweet Home Sanitation Service serves the Sweet Home and Brownsville areas.

The most common containers people use are the 32- to 35-gallon carts. For Republic Services customers in Albany with a 32-gallon cart, monthly rates will increase from $21.98 to $23.74.

For those who use Sweet Home Sanitation Service, rates will increase from $24.50 to $26.20 per month for a 35-gallon cart.

If you receive curbside service once a week for a 35-gallon cart using Pacific Sanitation, rates will increase from $24.85 to $25.70 per month.

Jackson said labor is by far the biggest cost challenging the industry right now.

“As the labor market changes, and as people come into this industry, millennials aren't necessarily interested in driving a garbage truck,” she said. “So it has to become a job that we can make them interested in, and we had to adjust pay in order to do that.”

Commissioner Chair Roger Nyquist said he was reluctant to increase rates at all, adding anything above 8% would be a reach for him.

“I think that we all have to be careful about the symbolism in increasing prices for people who are struggling,” Nyquist said. “But I do worry about your workforces and your ability to compete in the market.”

Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger said one of her main concerns is the labor shortage, so for that reason she was willing to support an increase.

“The reality is employers are needing to offer higher compensation packages to maintain employees,” she said. “That's not always the solution, but it is often the solution.”