In the end, Albany says yes to therapeutic mushrooms

In a dramatic turn of events, Albany leaders have decided to welcome psilocybin therapy within city limits next year after hearing personal stories of local residents who use the psychedelic mushrooms.

Psilocybin has been a hot topic at City Council the past month or so, as members debated whether to embrace Ballot Measure 109, the 2020 statewide proposal to legalize mushrooms in therapeutic settings, or ask Albany voters to approve either a total ban or two-year moratorium — the latter seen as a compromise stance.

Measure 109 passed with 56% voter approval, making Oregon the first state in the nation to legalize psilocybin for supervised therapeutic use. It is set to take effect Jan. 2. In Albany, 52% of the electorate said yes: Wards 1 and 2 voted in favor while Ward 3 did not, according to Deputy City Clerk Gabe Shepard.

The law allows cities to affirmatively opt out if they place either a two-year moratorium or a permanent ban on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot. Elected officials have until Aug. 19 to decide whether to go that route.

Doing nothing means licensed centers can offer the treatment, which is said to address some mental health concerns, including post-traumatic stress disorder, although jurisdictions can enact time, place and manner restrictions on the use.

Earlier this week, Albany councilors seemed poised to put a two-year moratorium on the ballot. After the two years, the leaders could then either allow the therapy or propose a permanent ban for the 2024 ballot.

When it came time for the City Council make the call at its Wednesday, Aug. 10 meeting, members of the public came forward to say they're against a moratorium.

Mushroom users come forward

Patrick Winczewski, an Albany native, shared findings that show psilocybin to be an effective addiction treatment. He cited Oregon as among the worst states for addressing substance abuse and pointed to seven research articles about psilocybin.

“Psilocybin can mitigate addiction. It’s time for Oregon to get out of last place,” he said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Resident Janice Brown came forward with her own personal experience with the psychedelic.

With a preamble that noted she paid taxes, volunteered and was an upstanding citizen, she said psilocybin was safe, effective and different from recreational drug use.

Brown described her experience as blissful and introspective. She had taken the psychedelic in a therapeutic setting and was laying on the ground where she internally worked through issues for seven hours.

“It’s the polar opposite of being dangerous or offensive,” she said.

After the experience she noted positive life changes, and a change in her mindset: She stopped having to take antidepressants, and she felt more forgiving and less judgmental to people, Brown said.

North Albany resident Peggy Joyce also has personal experience using the psychedelic.

“We are wasting a precious opportunity to help people who have already tried everything else,” Joyce said.

Psilocybin is not a drug you could buy off the street, she said. Per the ballot measure, it will be used only under supervised conditions, and that person has to be present the entire time the drug is in the user’s system.

The experience was a positive one for Joyce, she said, adding the person undergoing treatment has to be aware of the issues they want to work through. It's a very active process.

“Voters said what they want, and for the local government to second-guess the decision of voters is disrespectful,” she said.

How the decision was made

After the public hearing, councilors had a lot to consider.

Councilor Bessie Johnson was still in favor of placing a moratorium on the ballot because she believes the Oregon Health Authority hadn’t decided how to regulate psilocybin.

Councilor Marilyn Smith countered OHA does have rules in place and available materials detail the regulations.

People seeking therapy could go to Corvallis, a city that is not putting a local ballot measure on the November ballot, Council Member Matilda Novak said. Monitoring the rollout there could inform Albany leaders if they wanted to take up the therapy in Albany after the moratorium.

Novak also worried that the OHA rule requiring 160 hours of training for psilocybin supervisors was not enough.

Saying he was also concerned about supervisor training, Mayor Alex Johnson II wants to ensure training includes CPR and first aid. He said the decision feels rushed.

“The public didn’t have enough information to make an informed decision,” he said about 2020's Measure 109.

But Councilor Ray Kopczynski said similar comments were made when marijuana was legalized, discrediting the decisions of voters.

In the end, the ordinance to adopt the moratorium was read, and no council member voted to approve it. The lack of action means that there will be no moratorium and no ban on the ballot, and therapeutic psilocybin facilities will be able to set up shop starting in 2023.

The decision sparked some excitement in chambers as some of the public quietly cheered and took photos. The outcome surprised Winczewski, who attended a previous city council meeting.

“I knew what I was saying was going to resonate,” he said in a later interview. Hearing the testimonies of the other two members of the public rounded out his research and won them over, he believes.

Winczewski knows he can’t “undo hundreds of years of mushroom stigma” but feels that the decision is a step in the right direction to getting people help.

Related articles: