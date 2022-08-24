Homeless shelter resignations raise questions if expansion will happy

A request for city help to expand an Albany homeless shelter's parking became somewhat of an existential crisis in light of recent resignations from key staff there.

Last month, the Planning Commission approved a request from Albany Helping Hands to add 30 more beds. The shelter is currently a high-barrier shelter, meaning only those who abide by sober living rules can stay. The news beds are intended to be part of a low-barrier dorm, to accommodate those still battling substance use and addiction.

The extra beds triggers the need for more parking spaces. To pad more space onto the property, the City Council considered vacating the city's rights to 150 square feet of Jefferson Street at its Wednesday, Aug. 24 meeting.

Along the side of three homes, two of which are owned by Albany Helping Hands, is a small stretch of paved lot. The shelter has its eyes on a grassy patch parallel from the lot to make room for 11 parking spots, Albany Helping Hands staff member Leigh Matthews Bock said in an interview after the meeting.

She doesn't foresee impacts to nearby residents' ability to find parking, except for possibly during construction, she added.

But before the council ultimately decided to shed a portion of Jefferson Street as requested, members questioned if the expansion is still happening.

Councilor Matilda Novak suggested the resignations of three key staffers may give those remaining at the shelter pause, she said in an interview after the meeting.

Earlier this week, Executive Director Emma Deane announced her resignation. Leaving with her are Program Manager Allison Bumgarner and Matthews Bock, who handles marketing, human resources support and serves as the grant manager.

Though the reasons behind the moves were not shared, the shelter’s expansion was specifically called out in a statement by Deane as not the motivating factor.

Councilor Marilyn Smith reminded colleagues that the decision before them was solely regarding the street, not the building.

A series of votes ensued. Councilors voted to withdraw the application, but the motion did not pass. Then they voted to table the ordinance for a later meeting, but that did not pass either.

“It doesn’t make sense to vacate this street if there isn’t going to be any construction on the building,” Councilor Bessie Johnson said.

More parking would create more foot traffic and cause more problems for neighbors, Johnson worried.

Smith noted that the two houses directly north are already owned by Helping Hands.

In the end, councilors voted 4-2 to approve the Jefferson Street vacation, with Novak and Councilor Dick Olsen voting no.

After a decision was reached, Tina Vanderberg, a neighbor who has repeatedly sounded the alarm about a shelter expansion, voiced her concerns about being able to park in her usual parking space. She also fretted about the future of nearby trees and rose bushes.

Jackie Montague, who as a member of the Planning Commission approved the expansion, spoke as an individual to publicly support the street change. The decision will give Helping Hands more property over which to exert authority during disputes.

About the staffers' departures, Deane said in a later interview, it is "their greatest hope that the project move forward" despite the resignations.

Matthews Bock added that the expansion has city approval, the shelter received a grant to fund it and another for added security cameras.

