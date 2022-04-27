Historic Linn County armory building due for reroofing to plug leaks

Linn County's historic Old Armory Building in Downtown Albany is in need of a reroofing.

Built in 1910 as an armory, the aging building at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Lyon Street is now home to a number of county services, from Linn County's Juvenile Department to the Linn County Attorney's office.

At more than 110 years old, the structure is showing its age, especially its roof, according to Linn County's General Services Director Russ Williams.

The reroofing, he said, is a need, not a want: In recent years, the roof has experienced significant water leakage during heavy rains.

Costs for the project are estimated at about $361,000, Williams reported to Linn County commissioners at their board meeting on Tuesday, April 26. Five contractors submitted bids ranging above and below that anticipated price tag.

The highest, Williams said, came from the Portland-based ABC Roofing Co. Its base bid amounts to $406,000 with an alternative bid of about $394,000 should the county settle for a simpler design.

The lowest bid, from Roof Toppers Inc. based in Vancouver, Washington, totaled $296,000.

Those costs, Williams added, do not account for any change orders or additional costs should unanticipated work be needed.

"There could be a built-in incentive to come in low," Linn County Commissioner Sherie Sprenger cautioned. "I also know that you don't know sometimes what you're going to get until you start taking things apart."

Williams does not expect any change orders with the reroofing, which he described as fairly straightforward.

"Most of it's just going be related to drywall or something having to do with the substructure," Williams said.

Chairperson Roger Nyquist and Sprenger narrowed the five bids down to the two from Roof Toppers and ABC Roofing.

His division, General Services, Williams said, will return to the board with a recommended bid after consulting with the Linn County Attorney's Office and a county roofing consultant.

Williams told commissioners that once the reroofing work moves forward, it could start after July 1 and wrap up by Oct. 31.

The Linn County Commissioners are scheduled to meet next at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 3.

