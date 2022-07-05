Future Albany mural to be based on residents' many skin tones

The summer of 2020 was a time of large-scale political unrest over the killing of George Floyd, and Albany too, was restless. While many Albany residents were protesting against racial injustice, others personally targeted the now-mayor, who was a city councilor at the time.

Alex Johnson II remembers returning home several times to find his house vandalized. His car was targeted once. His flag defaced. Some of it even while he slept.

And he received a slew of racially targeted voice messages.

“It all boils down to me being Black,” Johnson said.

He doesn’t want to be known as the “Black mayor." Johnson believes labels can distract from the bigger picture.

“These labels have separated us and continue to separate us,” he said.

Johnson believes it is only a few people who hold these anti-Black sentiments, rather than the culture of the town itself.

But from this frightful encounter, an artistic idea was born.

Feeling disheartened and angry, Johnson decided to unwind by watching stand-up comedian Sam Adams. The bit involved the comedian looking for his skin tone color at the paint store. Turned out, it was called “Chocolate Indulgence.” Johnson was curious to find his own shade.

So he set out to his local paint and hardware shop. Using scanning technology, an image of his hand generated the recipe for his custom paint shade.

He posted the story on Facebook and got a lot of positive feedback, which gave the Albany Arts Commission inspiration to construct a mural.

The commission hopes to have a mural that represents the various skin colors of Albany using the same color-matching technique that scans surfaces. Officials are planning to apply for a $10,000 grant to pay for the creation of what they call a "unity mural."

The intended title is “This is Albany,” and anyone who turns in their skin tone-matched paint will have that paint incorporated into the mural. The location and artist have not been selected yet. If all goes well and the grant is approved, the project is expected to start in spring.

“We would like the mural to reflect the diverse hopes and dreams of the future,” Joann Zimmer, vice chair of the Albany Arts Commission said.

Albany’s current demographic is 76% white, Johnson said, adding, “It’s not about the quantity of color as much as the color itself.”

He believes the racial justice protests of 2020 have created a “more accepting, and informed community.”

“Albany is a better place for it happening,” he said.

While a few of Albany’s murals weren't well received in the past, especially because some found them to be disconnected to the city itself, Johnson is hopeful that what the mural represents will resonate with people.

“Unity is the only way we can move better forward," he said. “We are better together than we are apart.”