Albany is growing, and city planners are busy at work to chart out the future of the east side of the city. Now, that plan is on its way to be in front of the city council for adoption.

Looking at 2,800 acres of land, the East Albany plan lays a foundation for future developments east of the I-5 freeway.

The plan looks at land within the city’s established urban growth boundary, a line just outside city boundaries and drawn on planning maps to designate where the city expects to grow in about 20 years.

With an eye to the future — perhaps decades and lifetimes — some goals of the plan include more diverse connected neighborhoods, greenways and centers of business and services where people can work.

The plan, which needs approval of the planning commission and city council, is two years in the making and has been crafted with community input such as open houses and surveys.

But not everyone has felt included in that process.

Earlier this month, about 10 members of the public came forward to voice their grievances with the plan. Concerns were raised over the city’s communication with residents about the plan, increased traffic, crime and overall loss of the area’s rural nature.

Many of the complaints brought discontent with a different city plan — the one that decides where future streets will go. Many of them were residents on Spicer Drive and voiced concerns about a roundabout that would cut into their property.

After hearing the public’s concerns the planning commission stalled a decision. But on March 27, the planning commission had to reach a consensus.

“I believe most of my concerns were with the future proposed roadways which I believe will be taken care of with the updated transportation plan,” Commissioner Diane Hunsaker said.

In the end, the planning commission voted unanimously to recommend the city council approve the East Albany plan.

To enact the plan, the city has to incorporate the East Albany plan into its comprehensive plan for the entire city and alter the zoning map for the area, along with making amendments to the development code.

The matter will be brought to city council at 6 p.m. April 12 in city council chambers, 333 Broadalbin St. SE. The meeting will also be available by zoom.