Corvallis mayor addresses Ukrainian officials

Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber joined fellow mayors and other officials from the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Israel during a virtual conference Thursday, April 7 to issue messages of support for embattled Ukrainians.

On the call were Anatoliy Fedoruk, mayor of the recently raided Bucha, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and representatives from Montreal, Kitchener, New York City and Chicago.

“We have been a sister of Uzhhorod since 1989,” Traber said. “As this whole outrageous behavior — the invasion by Russia — started in late February, we began building up support for Uzhhorod and as well as all of Ukraine.”

“What I’ve heard today is heart-wrenching,” he said, allowing emotions to show via choked words. “And it spurs me on to do more, to try and get our federal government to do more to help you brave Ukrainians to defend us all.”

The conference, Local Governments Unite for Welfare and Peace, was the fifth and final leg of an online marathon dedicated to discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and offering advice and support to Ukrainian local authorities. It was organized by the Council of Europe in partnership with the Ukrainian Ministry for Communities and Territories Development.

Ukrainian officials spoke about the resiliency of their people, accusing Russian troops of attacking civilians, terrorism and genocide. Some pleaded and others demanded action allied nations, including supplying weapons and equipment and activating a no-fly zone over Ukraine to halt Russian bombing runs.

In the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where alleged Russian atrocities have been reported including executions of civilians, Mayor Fedoruk said 280 innocent people were tortured and killed by Russians, then dumped in a mass grave, stacked like firewood. He said the besieged Bucha residents were murdered as they left their homes seeking aid.

Fedoruk said many of the victims were killed with their hands tied behind backs, shot at close range in an execution style. He disputed Russian claims that the horrific scenes were staged by Ukrainians.

“Wherever the Russian soldiers go, from Mariupol to Chernihiv, they leave carnage and death,” Fedoruk said. “We are going to investigate those murders, and we are going to collect all the evidence and we are going to find out what happened in my home town.”

In Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv, Mayor Klitschko, a former boxing champion, called out Russian media for what he called lies about the situation on the ground. He said the invasion is not what Russians identify as a special operation but rather war against Ukraine and its people.

“We need financial support, humanitarian support, we need support with the weaponry. We need military equipment and combat gear,” Klitschko said. He added the Ukrainian forces have debunked the myth that Russia fields one of the strongest armies in the world, saying their troops only fight for their financial interests.

“We are fighting for our families, and for our futures, for our children, for our values,” he said. “That’s the key difference between us — we have the strong will.”

Uzhhorod was selected as Corvallis’ sister city in 1989, becoming official in 1992. Uzhhorod was chosen as the best possibility for such a relationship in the Soviet Union. Both cities sit on a river and near mountains, surrounded by agriculture, host a major university, and are in the west of their countries.

In 1990, then-Mayor Charles Vars led the first delegation to the sister city, where Vars and Uzhhorod Mayor Emil Popovich signed a Protocol of Intent to Establish Relations, according to the Corvallis Sister Cities Association.

Two years later, with the Soviet Union dissolved, an Uzhhorod delegation visited Corvallis and signed a sister city agreement. In the following years, the Corvallis Sister Cities Association sent delegations focused on the medical field, agriculture and the internet as well as tons of medical equipment.

The relationship blossomed with medical and official visits, youth exchanges, health program grants, and programs at Oregon State University helping Uzhhorod women study leadership and prepare for emergencies.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

