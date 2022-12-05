Albany's official election results: How the initially close races went down

Official election results are in, and Albany’s city government has made some historic firsts. Albany will have a younger City Council comprised of the most female councilors it's ever had.

The new slate of officials will have five out of six City Council seats held by women. That’s the most women at a time to hold office simultaneously. Albany will also see its first Black woman city councilor.

A member of Albany city staff confirmed these historic firsts, though there is no official record keeping racial and ethnic demographics. The information is based on city staff knowledge rather than recorded documentation.

Ward 1

In Ward 1, three candidates challenged longtime incumbent Dick Olsen for the seat that represents North Albany, downtown and the Willamette neighborhood east of Lyon Street and north of Pacific Boulevard.

Olsen has held a position in Albany city government on and off for some 50 years. Despite the name recognition and privilege of incumbency, Olsen lost his post to Steph Newton, who will be the youngest person on the City Council following the swearing in of the new slate of officers next month.

Initially, the two frontrunners, Steph Newton and former Linn-Benton Community College President Greg Hamman were 4 percentage points apart. In the end, Steph Newton led with 38.5%, Greg Hamann followed with 32.6%. Olsen had 24.8% of votes, and challenger Matthew Prudell trailed with 3.5% of the votes.

Newton, a 32-year-old small business owner, hopes to bring a young mother’s perspective to the City Council and wants to make Albany more welcoming and accessible to everyone, she said in previous interviews.

In the weeks leading up to taking office, Newton is doing a lot of reading — state legislation, union contracts and master plans. There’s a lot she feels she needs to prepare for, she said in a phone interview.

Newton is excited to start the work and partake in some “historic firsts." She said she believes she may be the first Jewish person elected to Albany City Council. However, there are no city demographics that track this, a city staff member said, so it’s difficult to make that call.

Staff are confident in their deductions of historic firsts of gender and race but are less confident about Jewish identity, Communications Officer Matt Harrington.

Newton believes that representation is important and timely.

“I think it’s really important with the increasing antisemitism in this county and in Oregon," she said.

Ward 2

In the free-for-all for the seat that represents roughly central and southwest Albany, Jackie Montague led with 54.3% of votes. Josiah Blaisdell followed with 44.8% of votes.

Incumbent Stacey Bartholomew, appointed to fill Alex Johnson II’s seat on the council when he was elected mayor in 2020, had opted not to run.

Montague, a senior process leader who works at ATI Specialty Alloys and Components, is concerned about Albany’s growth impacting the environment. She also is in support of low barrier housing shelters and creating more affordable housing options, she said in an earlier interview.

Montague said that she is excited to be working with new faces as well as people already a part of city government.

“I’m very proud to be a part of this historic moment,” Montague said in a phone interview. She favors having people of different lived experiences on the dais, adding that those perspectives would “serve the city well.”

Ward 3

In Ward 3, which represents the easternmost side of Albany, two challengers faced 20-year Councilor Bessie Johnson. Like in Ward 1, the incumbent lost.

Ramycia McGhee led with 37.7% of all votes. Johnson ended with 34.7%. And Bryan Munson followed at 27.1%.

LBCC professor McGhee believes representation matters. Although there aren’t a lot of people in Albany that she says look like her, she wants people to know their voices are heard, she said previously.

“I’m honored to be the first Black woman in this seat,” she said in a phone interview.

McGhee said that none of her priorities have shifted since election results have come in. Affordable housing remains a top one, she said.

She acknowledged in a phone interview that in the last few weeks, she has felt some pressure because she will be following someone who occupied the seat for 20 years.

“People like to see results instantly, but that’s just not possible,” she said.

McGhee said she is taking this time to really listen to the community and hopes to organize a forum to make more connections with constituents.

She also hopes to make city budget meetings more accessible to the public by moving them from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. so that people who work can attend them.

Because all three new council members are working individuals, she hopes to make meetings more effective and succinct, which she believes will benefit Albany residents.

Mayoral race

Alex Johnson II will be retaining his seat after official election results showed him the clear winner, with 76.7% of votes. Challenger William Tally had 22.6%.

"I am extremely thankful to continue to be of service to every member of our community," Johnson said via text.

Echoing a point McGhee made, Johnson said it is the first time in years that the majority of city councilors work full-time. He is committed to making meeting accessible and efficient for everyone in the community.

A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 in council chambers. After the newcomers take the oath of office, the council is expected to elect a president.