Albany welcomes new City Council, and bids farewell to the old

The first Albany City Council meeting of 2023 was a ceremonious evening filled with speeches, symbolic gestures and hearty congratulations.

With no other business on the agenda Wednesday, Jan. 4, the evening was strictly celebratory. And Albany was ready to celebrate quite a few historic firsts.

City Council chambers were packed, as friends and family gathered to witness Albany swear in three new city councilors — that's half the council — and recognize those who had ended their service.

More than 60 people watched as Ramycia McGhee, Steph Newton and Jackie Montague took their seats at the dais, officially weaving themselves into the fabric of Albany’s history as members of the most female of city councils. Now, five out of six councilors are women.

McGhee, who is also the first Black woman to serve as city councilor, said that she had family who had traveled from Chicago and friends from Portland to attend the ceremony.

Newton, who ran her campaign on issues of accessibility and bringing a young mother’s perspective, attended with her children and husband. She wore a white pantsuit and purple top, a nod to the women’s rights and suffrage movement, she told Mid-Valley Media.

After conversing with longtime city staff members, Newton believes she may also be the first Jewish woman on City Council.

“Your election victory will forever prove how being of service is an honor," said Mayor Alex Johnson II, who himself was reelected Nov. 8 and sworn in Wednesday night. "Your new city councilors are joining a city council that came together during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Johnson then rattled off all the responsibilities of council going forward into the new year, including fiscal responsibility, infrastructure, partnering with local health care providers, and economic development as the city finishes the first phase of its waterfront project.

“In 2023 we will experience change and growth in Albany,” he said.

As much as the night was a welcome to new councilors, it was also a send-off to those who had served on the council, some for decades.

“You have served our city, our community in a very important way," City Manager Peter Troedsson said. "I have had the privilege of serving with you and observing you in action.

"As a legislative body, council has had its differences, and that was and is certainly to be expected. And in fact it’s important. Our government is a government by the people, for the people and that’s all the people."

Outgoing councilors Stacey Bartholomew, who opted not to run, and Bessie Johnson and Dick Olsen, who were defeated in the general election, were presented with a symbolic key to the city, as well as patches and coins from the Police and Fire departments, displayed in a shadowbox.

However, Olsen was not present to receive the token of gratitude. When later asked why he did not attend, he said it was because he had no parting words to share.

City councilors who ended their service watched from the audience as seats that were once theirs held new names engraved on placards.

Councilor Marilyn Smith was chosen as the council president, a role that identified her as the person to act as mayor in the event Johnson is not present or is incapacitated.

“Thank you for your confidence in me, for choosing me as council president," she said, likening the responsibility to “a heartbeat away from the presidency” at the White House.

The chambers were the fullest she had ever seen, Smith added.

The evening concluded with words from the mayor and business from the council, before the room erupted into congratulations and a flurry of photos.

“I humbly ask that we work together to make progress and to be a better Albany for all of us,” Mayor Johnson said.

