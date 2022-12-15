Albany transit expansion underway, but not without setbacks

A plan to double transit service in Albany is the city's first major development of its kind in decades, but the project has had about a year's worth of setbacks. And bus driver shortages could delay the expansion further.

Albany leaders approved the creation of four more transit operators, bringing the team to 14, in a Wednesday, Dec. 14 City Council meeting.

But just because the positions are open doesn’t mean they will be so easily filled, Transit Manager Barry Hoffman said.

A more modern system

In 2018, the Albany Transit Implementation Strategy was approved to expand and refine bus routes with the goal of doubling available service.

The plan aims to create more options for getting around Albany, Hoffman said. It outlines several ambitions, including an increase in Albany transit system's daily service by switching from one morning route and two daytime routes to four full-day routes.

The current transit system hasn't changed much since the 1980s, Hoffman said, and it doesn’t fit very well with Albany’s changing landscape and increased traffic.

Hoffman described the current route as a loop that can often result in delays. The new routes will be more linear, he said.

The plan aims to provide more direct service for common trips and more frequent service along corridors. The goal is also to better serve West Albany and South Albany high schools.

Making the transit system more accessible has also been a cornerstone of the project.

“We have to be extra diligent about access,” he said. "It’s not just about getting on and off the bus.”

That means considering the curbs where buses stop and how developed the sidewalks are where the bus leaves passengers, Hoffman said.

The project has not gone without its share of hiccups with the construction of bus stops throwing a wrench into the completion date.

Setbacks

The plan always anticipated adding more bus stops. What city officials didn't anticipate is the construction of those bus stop becoming ineligible for targeted grant money.

“The operating grant would not cover the construction of bus stops,” he said.

Hoffman said they learned about the hitch after a contractor was hired, and they essentially had to go back to the drawing board to get Linn County to approve the use of the funds for the bus stops.

“It was set back six months to a year,” Hoffman said. If not for the delay, the updated transit system would probably have been completed by now, he added.

The 28 bus stops should be finished by Dec. 31, he said. The project as a whole should see a spring 2023 completion date. But Hoffman is hesitant to make any promises — especially with the bus driver shortages.

More drivers needed

The Willamette Valley has seen a bus driver shortage lately, and Hoffman doesn’t see it easing up anytime soon.

It’s a nationwide issue that hit drivers in nearly every industry.

It doesn’t help that the hiring process can be a long process. There are screening and background checks which Hoffman said are important but take a lot of time. And once a person is hired, the training period lengthens the delay.

Simultaneously, ridership is on the rise, Hoffman said, and the buses are filling to almost pre-pandemic levels.