Albany continues to mull mushrooms

Oregon passed a ballot measure to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin, but Albany city leaders are not sure they want the psychedelic 'shrooms in their town.

The therapeutic fungi were once again a hot topic at the Monday, Aug. 8 City Council meeting, as city leaders have to reach a decision on whether to put a ban or moratorium before voters in the Nov. 8 election.

A final decision may come on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

In 2020, Oregon became the first state in the nation to legalize psilocybin for supervised therapeutic use after 56% of voters approved Ballot Measure 109. In Albany, 52% of voters approved the measure: Wards 1 and 2 voted in favor while Ward 3 did not, according to Deputy City Clerk Gabe Shepard.

When therapeutic psilocybin legalization was first brought before council, members did not know much about it.

In previous discussions, some members expressed concern over legalization of yet another substance, while others seemed to welcome the opportunity it allows for those struggling with mental health concerns.

Councilor Marilyn Smith proposed a two-year moratorium as a compromise between a ban and a full embrace of Measure 109. Such a move would put a two-year hold on therapeutic psilocybin facilities inside city limits.

But not everyone is in favor of a moratorium.

Patrick Winczewski, an Albany native and self-proclaimed mushroom enthusiast, came before the council on Monday to share his enthusiasm. He acknowledged that he is not an expert but had done some research on the guidelines the Oregon Health Authority had set for the therapy.

Psilocybin therapy requires the mandatory presence of a licensed facilitator who has undergone 160 hours of training, Winczewski said. Those seeking the therapy must be 21 years or older, he added.

Winczewski’s three minutes were up before he could share more, leaving Councilor Dick Olsen wanting to hear more.

Winczewski hoped his words would make the council reconsider placing a moratorium on the ballot, said in a later interview.

“I wanted to give background on what a huge difference psilocybin is from marijuana legalization,” he said.

He added that psilocybin would be less accessible than marijuana, given the restrictions, and there's a lot of misinformation circulating about the therapy.

City Attorney Sean confirmed the information Winczewski shared was correct and that the psychedelic could only be used in the facility. There are restrictions on the placement of the facilities, such as being 1,000 feet from schools, he added.

A moratorium approved by voters would ban the setup of psilocybin therapy for two years, and after that period a permanent ban could be considered, Kidd said.

Councilor Ray Kopczynski, who had been absent from previous meetings, said he was “surprised” at the past discussions and would prefer “to do nothing at all,” though he's willing to compromise with a moratorium.

No action would enact state legislation to approve the therapeutic use of psilocybin come Jan. 2.

Mayor Alex Johnson II said he had hoped psilocybin would be taxed so that the city could see some benefit.

The ordinance for placing a two-year moratorium on the General Election ballot was read first, with a 5 to 1 vote in favor. Olsen was the only no vote. The ordinance was read a second time, failing with two no votes from Kopczynski and Olsen.

Because the vote was not unanimous, a final decision on the matter was pushed to the next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.

