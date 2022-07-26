Albany considers holding the mushrooms

Since Oregon voted to legalize psilocybin mushrooms in 2020, cities are deciding whether to ban or embrace the psychedelic.

And although the deadline to put a measure on the ballot is nearing, Albany city leaders are still trying to figure out where they stand.

During a work session held Monday, July 25, City Council members acknowledged they don't know much about psilocybin mushrooms.

“We need a doctor to stand in front of us and tell us more about it,” Mayor Alex Johnson II said.

In 2020, Oregon became the first state in the nation to legalize psilocybin for supervised therapeutic use after 56% of voters approved Ballot Measure 109.

But the measure allows cities and counties to opt out completely or a propose a two-year moratorium for voters by the Nov. 8 General Election ballot. A moratorium would keep psilocybin therapy clinics from setting up shop, giving city officials time to evaluate whether they want to make the ban permanent or lift it.

If agencies take no action, psilocybin mushroom therapy will be allowed in their jurisdictions, starting Jan. 2.

Albany voters barely passed Measure 109, Deputy Clerk, Gabe Shepard said.

Albany City leaders haven't decided where they stand on the issue but don't have much time to come to a consensus. If they intend to put a measure on the ballot, they must decide by mid-August.

City Attorney Sean Kidd said psilocybin was a low addictive drug with benefits for depression and anxiety but added that he was not an expert and had limited knowledge.

At mention of the positive impacts on mental health, Councilor Dick Olsen noted we may need more positive resources for the community.

The legalization of psilocybin calls for supervised clinics. Therapists have at least a high school diploma and 160 hours of training, 120 of which is a course, Kidd said.

“Decriminalizing other drugs has caused problems,” Councilor Bessie Johnson said.

Olsen asked if the psychedelic was causing addictive issues among users.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Psilocybin is a low addictive drug, and the articles he came across were positive impacts on mental health, Kidd responded.

Councilor Matilda Novak questioned the effectiveness of the drug and expressed concern over the relatively small amount of hours it takes to train supervisors.

Taking the middle ground, Councilmember Marilyn Smith said: “A two-year moratorium may give the time, place and breathing space between a yes and a no.”

Meanwhile, the mayor said he would be making calls with some doctors to form his decision.

The City Council intends to discuss the legalization of psilocybin at the Aug. 8 work session where it is expected to decide whether to put a measure will be on the ballot.

Related articles: