Albany board member accused of violating meetings law

Because city councilors also serve as board members for the organization behind downtown's facelift and upcoming waterfront redux, the recent election results mean two longtime members are leaving that body as well — but not without fireworks.

On Monday, Nov. 28, Albany Revitalization Agency Chair Bessie Johnson accused fellow ARA member Dick Olsen of violating the confidentiality of a September closed-door meeting during its Nov. 16 meeting.

A letter penned by Johnson, who has served on the City Council for two decades, accused Olsen, who has served off and on as a city leader for about 50 years, of breaching the law.

"After being cautioned that your comments in open session were inappropriate and a breach of ORS 192 (Oregon's public meetings law), you stated that 'I don't care' and continued to comment on protected and confidential information," the letter said.

Both incumbents appear to have lost in the Nov. 8 election, and Monday's meeting would be the last time to put on their hats as Albany Revitalization Agency board members.

Johnson circulated the letter to ARA members on Monday and read a prepared statement criticizing Olsen’s comments made in a Nov. 16 open session that disclosed details from a Sept. 14 executive session. Executive sessions are closed to the public.

While most of the business conducted by governing bodies comprised of elected officials must be done in public, there are a few exceptions. Those include real property negotiations, the stated reason of the Sept. 14 executive session.

Contacted by phone — although he attended the earlier City Council meeting, he left before the ARA meeting — Olsen acknowledged discussing the parking lot of the Wells Fargo building, the subject of the Sept. 14 meeting, publicly on Nov. 16. After unsuccessfully trying to attract someone to redevelop the structure, ARA had eyed the building for demolition.

Olsen considered the September meeting unfair because the parking lot was meant for a local developer, but the executive session entertained a proposal from an out-of-town developer.

Olsen believes the board should have discussed the issue in public because it was not a formal proposal.

“These secret meetings are being misused,” he alleged.

Also reached by phone post-meeting, Johnson described issuing the letter as “one of the most difficult things" she has ever done.

Because he left between meetings, Olsen said he was unaware of the letter. He would have preferred it had been given to him personally rather than distributed to all the ARA members, he said.

Johnson said none of the councilors knew about the letter beforehand. City Manager Peter Troedsson helped her construct the letter.

Asked why the letter came from Johnson and not him, Troedsson said as the ARA Board chair, Johnson was the one with the "authority to act."

City Attorney Sean Kidd was also consulted on the letter, although he did not see the latest draft. He added that neither he nor the city manager was present at the Nov. 16 meeting.

But he wanted to make one thing clear: “No law was broken." In a phone interview after the Monday meeting, he said it was more like "the intent and spirit of statute" that was broken. And there was no way of enforcing the spirit of a law.

In response to Olsen's contention that the closed-door session was unfair, Kidd said, “The parking lot isn’t promised to anyone either local or out of town."

City Manager Troedsson said that transparency is valued but executive sessions are conducted in the city’s best interest. He added that no decisions are ever made inside executive sessions. Votes to act are done in public.

The incident has Johnson feeling sad. She didn't want her last ARA meeting to end this way but felt the breach needed to be addressed.

She does wish Olsen was present to receive the letter. She added that although he may not have a lot of time left serving as a city leader, she felt it important to set a standard for the newcomers as well as reminding current members of the rules they must follow.

In the latest results released Monday afternoon, Olsen, who represents Ward 1, came in third in a field of four. Steph Newton was leading, clinching 38.5% of the vote.

Johnson, who represents Ward 3, came in a close second behind Ramycia McGhee, who took 37.7% of the votes.

