Gov. Brown praises Biden's plan for more coronavirus aid

Democrats sacrificed state aid, and Republicans dropped their demand for a liability shield for businesses against COVID-19 lawsuits, in the final $900 billion plan that Congress passed Dec. 22 and President Donald Trump signed Dec. 27. That plan was attached to $1.4 trillion to keep the federal government running through Sept. 30.

But Brown says there is no division between Democratic and Republican governors, whose new state budgets are likely to be unbalanced without aid. New York Democrat Andrew Cuomo and Arkansas Republican Asa Hutchinson lead the governors’ association.

“They have created an effort to make sure the governors are working together and rowing in the same direction to get the package passed,” Brown told reporters at the Jan. 15 briefing.

Democrats maintained a majority in the House, but just barely above the 218 required for control. They gained a 50-50 tie in the Senate after unseating two Republicans in a pair of runoffs Jan. 5 in Georgia, which has certified its elections, and Democrats will be the majority party with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

