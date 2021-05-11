Gov. Brown: Oregon to lift most COVID-19 restrictions when 70% of residents vaccinated

Gov Kate Brown laid out some basic math on Tuesday for Oregon residents hoping for as near a "normal" as possible. Vaccination = vacation.

Brown said she would lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions across the state when over 70% of residents aged 16 and older have received at least a first dose of vaccine.

It could happen as early as May 21 for counties at "lower risk" under Oregon's COVID-19 risk tiers if 65% of the county's residents have started the vaccination process. Counties must also submit a "vaccine equity" plan to get vaccine opportunities to people in underserved communities.

Brown said the moves were possible because data showing the most recent spike in cases over the past month has begun to fade.

"It looks like we’ve crossed the tipping point of the fourth surge,” Brown said. "Our hospitalization rates have stabilized. Our infection rates are on a downward trajectory. And in the race between vaccines and variants, our efforts to vaccinate Oregonians are taking the lead."

Brown said she was confident the statewide vaccination goal that would open up the entire state was possible to hit in June.