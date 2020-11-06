Gov. Brown orders social slowdown in five counties over COVID spike

Baker, Union, Washington, Clackamas and Linn counties are also close to the limits, Brown said. Their status will be reviewed as new information comes in. Additional action could come as early as next week.

“We are hopeful that, based on the governor’s new matrix, that Linn County can avoid a rollback like the counties that were named today,” Linn County Board of Commissioners Chair Roger Nyquist said. “Positive test results over the next few days will determine where we are next week.”

The new lists replace what was previously the governor's "watch list" of counties.

Brown called on Congress and President Trump to provide aid to states and their residents to replace funds that will stop at the end of the year. She called for another $600 weekly benefit in enhanced Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

"It is incumbent on our federal government to get their act together and to assist," she said.

Oregon is currently averaging 578 new COVID-19 cases a day, with 12.5% of tests for the virus coming back as positive. Health officials have said the positivity rate needs to be 5% or lower for the virus to be kept in check.