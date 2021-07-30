Gov. Brown orders masks worn inside state buildings immediately

Gov. Kate Brown Friday ordered mandatory masking inside state buildings, an order covering workers and visitors whether vaccinated or not.

The edict — "effective immediately" — was the first major mandatory action taken in Oregon following a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report on Friday saying the delta variant of COVID-19 was faster and stronger than first thought.

"The science and data are clear: the Delta variant is spreading in our communities and is more contagious," Brown said in issuing the order.

The order came on a day when the state reported 1,076 new cases and three deaths.

It's the third time in the past four days that the state has reported over 1,000 cases. Oregon hasn't averaged 1,000 cases per day since the height of the pandemic last winter.

Brown would not be issuing any additional mandatory orders on Friday, spokesman Charles Boyle said in an e-mail.

The governor is keeping track of the situation and OHA officials are in contact with the CDC and other states.

"We are working with hospitals and health care providers to maintain hospital capacity," Boyle said.