Gov. Brown committed to maintain school fund

“After decades of working to bring businesses, educators and parents to make a significant investment in our educational system, we were able to do that,” Brown said.

“Given how our kids have suffered across the state in terms of losing weeks out of the school year, I think it’s critically important that we move forward on this investment in our children’s education — and that we not rip the rug from underneath them.”

The tax had been projected to generate up to $1 billion annually for the fund, which is separate from school operations. The tax started on Jan. 1, so schools will not get a full two years’ worth of collections in the current two-year budget.

State economists said on May 20 that commercial activity tax collections are likely to be 25% less than originally projected for the current two-year cycle, and 21% less in 2021-23. They also said that because it is a new tax, there’s no past data to rely on.

Brown did propose, and the Department of Revenue adopted rules, that businesses subject to the new tax should not be penalized for late reports if they made a good-faith effort to comply with the law. Businesses owing the smallest amounts also have until spring 2021 to pay their 2020 amounts.