Gourley wins race for Sweet Home School Board

“I’m a journeyman, been a journeyman since I was 22 years old, so I know the importance of these young men and young women, before they get out of high school, knowing what they need to have as far as classes and how that relates into these apprenticeship programs that are in dire need all over the United States,” Gourley said. “These jobs are very, very good jobs. We need to be looking at how we can train a lot of our young people to step into some of those careers and career paths.”