Got junk (AKA rusty gold)? ‘American Pickers’ to film in Oregon

Episodes of the History Channel’s hit show “American Pickers” will be filmed in Oregon this October.

The documentary series explores the world of antique “picking,” or scanning through people's private collections to make potential sales. The show follows skilled pickers as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

The pickers are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the stories behind them, according to a news release from the show.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and a description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com; call 646-493-2184; or visit Facebook, @GotAPick.

The “American Pickers” crew will be following all pandemic guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.