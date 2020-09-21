Good Words (Sept. 21)

Albany

Club gives grant to fund prescriptions

Samaritan Health Services is not alone in its mission to build healthier communities together. We have many community partnerships that are critical to the success of this mission.

One of those important partnerships is with Soroptimist International of Albany, an organization as dedicated to the health of our community as we are, and they demonstrate that in many different ways.

Our patients in Linn County will benefit especially from SIA’s recent grants to Albany InReach Services and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.

The $30,000 SIA granted to these services will aid our clients at InReach, who will receive generic prescriptions through these funds. Our hospice program will be able to provide additional services to our patients and their families, such as in-home care, music and massage therapy, and funds for pet-related expenses.

Thank you as well to everyone who participated in SIA’s annual Walk for the Cause event last fall, which made these generous funds possible. We look forward to an even bigger Walk for the Cause virtual event happening Oct. 2 through 4!