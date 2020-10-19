Good Words (Oct. 19)

Agencies help get clothes to schoolchildren
Operation School Bell is the signature philanthropy of Assistance League of Corvallis, providing new clothing, shoes and hygiene products to K-12 schoolchildren of Benton County who are in need.
With the challenges of COVID-19, Assistance League would like to thank the Corvallis School District and Dial-a-Bus of Benton County (with funding from CSD) for assisting with deliveries of these needed items to the students of our county. Dial-a-Bus drivers coordinate with the staff at the CSD Welcome Center to pick up and deliver clothing bags to each child’s home.
Kudos also to Big-5 Sporting Goods of Corvallis for the high-quality shoes they stock in support of the shoe voucher program. As of mid-October, approximately 345 OSB clothing orders have been filled.
We want to thank CSD, Dial-a-Bus and Big-5 for their cooperation in helping Assistance League of Corvallis continue with their mission of transforming lives and strengthening community.
Carole Beedlow, Winsome Wong, Gail Langton and Sherry Hazleton
Assistance League of Corvallis
A shout-out to two hospitals
I recently was in the Albany and Corvallis hospitals, and I want to say it brought me much comfort and joy the way my medical issues were taken care of.
The folks at the Albany emergency room were very caring and considerate, as well as professional and explaining my issues. I then was transferred by ambulance to the Corvallis hospital, and the paramedics were most kind and considerate.
Upon arriving at the Corvallis hospital, the staff was also very caring and considerate. I was there for two days and nights while they were diagnosing my issues. All those who cared for me were tender and kind. The doctors all took time to explain my issues thoroughly to my wife and me, especially Dr. Steven O’Neill; also, the food was excellent!
A big shout-out to both hospitals.
Wayne Shannon
Albany
Community supports club's children
The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis held its 22nd annual Celebrate Kids Breakfast fundraiser on Sept. 24 as a virtual event.
Thanks to Duerksen & Associates, our title sponsor, and event sponsors, Ryan Sparks DMD, Central Willamette Credit Union, Edward Jones, Samaritan Health Services, Pacific Source Health Plans, Hollingsworth & Vose, Oregon State University, Citizens Bank, Starker Forests, Hub Barker-Uerlings Insurance and Horsepower Productions.
Thanks to Dr. Ed Ray for his keynote remarks, and to the parents and youth who shared their stories. We appreciate the many community members who logged in live or viewed the event later, and made a donation to support the continuation of our full-day child care program and drop-in teen center services.
And we would like to thank the Melon Shack for its donation of 70 pumpkins so our youth can design their own take-home Halloween decorations. We are so thankful for the community’s commitment and investment in our work to do what it takes to help youth succeed during these challenging times.
Helen Higgins
Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis
