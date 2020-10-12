Good Words (Oct. 12)

Firefighters thank community for response to wildfires

First, we would like to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to all who have lost homes or property to the fires.

Please know that we all grieve with you.

We want to sincerely thank everyone who provided food, water and financial assistance to our firefighters. Incidents of this type are both demanding and stressful, so your aid to our emergency responders was gratefully accepted. You are all amazing!

Not only are we grateful for your support, but also for your assistance to your fellow community members that needed to evacuate. Your ready response assisted those in shelters with necessary food, clothing, and evacuation of pets and large animals. Your outpouring of care and generosity has been overwhelming.

We wanted you to know how much you are appreciated and how your donations have helped those in need. Without any request from our emergency services team, our community saw the need and went into action, providing all the necessary food and supplies to keep our fire teams out on the line. For that, we want to thank you and tell you your support made the difference.