Good Words (Nov. 9)

Clinic donates pet food

This letter is being repeated to correct an error.

Heartland Humane Shelter and Care would like to extend a big thank-you to Eastgate Veterinary Clinic for its donation of a substantial amount of Hill’s pet food.

Eastgate designated Heartland as the recipient of a donation reward earned from Hill’s Pet Nutrition. This is yet another example of how Eastgate Veterinary Clinic, Ark Animal Hospital and Willamette Veterinary Hospital support Heartland’s mission of caring for animals in need. We are so very appreciative of their support!

Susan Wechsler

Corvallis

Thank you to all who participated in auction

On behalf of everyone at SafeHaven Humane Society, we would like to extend a huge thank-you to all who donated, shared and placed bids during our first-ever virtual auction, Rescue Roundup from the Homestead, which ended on Oct. 17.

This is SafeHaven’s largest annual fundraising event and helps make it possible to care for and find homes for 2,500-plus animals each year.