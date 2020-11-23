Good Words (Nov. 23)

Best wishes and thank you to Dr. Chen

We were told that Dr. Michael Chen will be departing the Corvallis Clinic in January.

Dr. Chen is one of the most knowledgeable, kind and competent physicians in town. His caring and compassionate treatment of his patients is universally admired. He has a huge following and his departure will be a loss to the community.

With the COVID-19 situation, a farewell party is out of the question and therefore we wish to express our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Chen and his staff, particularly Mae, for caring for our family for the past 20 years. We wish Dr. Chen and his family the best, and we are sure our fellow patients will share the same sentiment.

(A consolation is that Dr. Chen will continue his practice at Santiam Internal Medicine Clinic at Stayton, which is not too far away.)

David and Machteld Mok

Corvallis

Thanks, Block 15

The Corvallis Mountain Rescue Unit would like to thank Block 15 Restaurant for its generous donation to our rescue unit through its People’s Pint program.