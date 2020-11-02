Good Words (Nov. 2)

City filled with good words
The last few months have been filled with hostile political rhetoric both across our nation and across our state.
I would like to thank the city of Philomath for distinguishing itself with good words throughout this election season.
A number of Philomath church congregations pulled together to fund an initiative that put good words on street banners as gentle reminders to both residents and motorists passing through town that there are good words in this world.
Particular thanks go to Pastor Jeremy Lucke of Peace Lutheran Church, Jim Hall and Aaron Rutledge of Living Faith Community Church, and Gerry and Kim Alston of the Refuge. Thank you to Jeff McDaniel and his crew at Creative Graphics, a Philomath business, who printed the 30-plus banners.
Thanks to Troy Malos of Pacific Power, who helped install the good word banners. He did an amazing job during the early morning of Sept. 11 to hang them. Thank you to Celeste Krueger and the whole Pacific Power management team for your support of this positive project in our community.
These good words are repeated here for your review: Hope, Civility, Love, Be Kind, Live, Help, Be Friendly, Thank You, Honor, Equality, Consider, Give, Volunteer, Patience, Trust, Listen, Unity, Gratitude, Happy, Smile, Grow, Together, Dream, Joy, Mercy, Help, Inspire, Laugh, Enjoy, Read, Peace, Respect, Empathy, You Matter.
While the good word banners will soon come down to make room for banners honoring our veterans throughout November, I would suggest that you remember these good words and consider them daily as you go about your busy lives. They are good words.
Mayor Eric Niemann
Philomath
Clinic donates pet food
Clinic Heartland Humane Shelter and Care would like to extend a big thank-you to Eastgate Veterinary Clinic for its donation of a substantial amount of Hill’s pet food.
Eastgate designated Heartland as the recipient of a donation reward earned from Hill’s Pet Nutrition. This is yet another example of how Eastgate Veterinary Clinic, Ark Animal Hospital and Willamette Veterinary Hospital support Heartland’s mission of caring for animals in need. We are so very appreciative of their support!
Susan Wechsler
Corvallis
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.
