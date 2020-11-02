Good Words (Nov. 2)

City filled with good words

The last few months have been filled with hostile political rhetoric both across our nation and across our state.

I would like to thank the city of Philomath for distinguishing itself with good words throughout this election season.

A number of Philomath church congregations pulled together to fund an initiative that put good words on street banners as gentle reminders to both residents and motorists passing through town that there are good words in this world.

Particular thanks go to Pastor Jeremy Lucke of Peace Lutheran Church, Jim Hall and Aaron Rutledge of Living Faith Community Church, and Gerry and Kim Alston of the Refuge. Thank you to Jeff McDaniel and his crew at Creative Graphics, a Philomath business, who printed the 30-plus banners.

Thanks to Troy Malos of Pacific Power, who helped install the good word banners. He did an amazing job during the early morning of Sept. 11 to hang them. Thank you to Celeste Krueger and the whole Pacific Power management team for your support of this positive project in our community.