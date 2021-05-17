Good Words (May 17)

I am a senior, and in encountering busy streets, it is always a wait at the curb for a chance to pedal across.

Many streets with no lights can have significant traffic.

I am fine waiting — a moment to rest or use a handkerchief.

But in many, many cases, kind, considerate drivers stop from both directions so I am able to cross. I am impressed by so many of them doing this when they do not have to stop.

It is an inconvenience for them to do so. Yet so many do!

That simple act of kindness is a very nice thing in today’s dismal situation of COVID-19 and the struggles of many just to survive, to get by with limited resources, and deal with their own problems.

Thank you all so much. I hope you smile for a good time after, knowing you were very nice to another person!

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

Great job restoring sign

I would like to thank the City of Albany Parks and Recreation Department for the great job that was done in the restoration of the Boy Scout Eagle Trail Sign at Takena Landing Park.