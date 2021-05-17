Good Words (May 17)

Generous gift will support treatment
The Corvallis Clinic Foundation; Dr. Younger’s widow Meda Younger; and retired pediatrician Jim Nusrala, M.D., recently made a generous gift of $20,000 to support treatment services and family supports for children who have experienced physical, sexual and psychological abuse.
The gift will support comprehensive services provided by Old Mill Center for Children and Families’ child and family therapists to support the healing and recovery of children in our care. It will also support work with parents to help prevent future abuse and help families heal together.
Bettina Schempf
Old Mill Center for Children and Families (Corvallis)
Local resident donates time and talent
The Albany Historic Carousel & Museum would like to thank Jeff Senders for repairing a beautiful stained glass image of a carousel horse.
It was donated to the carousel, and needed a little repair. Without hesitation, Jeff repaired it and donated his time and talents to us. Jeff has been a wonderful asset to Albany for so many years, and even in retirement is still willing to give back to the community! Thanks, Jeff!
Peggy Burris, executive director
Albany Historic Carousel & Museum
Appreciation goes to wood splitters
On March 24, we received a call from our friend, Scott Dyer, asking if we could use a load of fir rounds for firewood.
Because of health reasons, we could not split it ourselves. The following Saturday, Jay Burcham put together a crew of people to help. Scott Dyer and Eugene Horvath brought their splitters, and within about a hour the entire wood pile was split, stacked and cleaned up.
Our appreciation and gratefulness goes to Jay Burcham, Scott Dyer, Eugene Horvath, Greg Holman, Ed Perlenfein, Bruce Riley, Brent Riley, Frank Stevenson and wife Erika, and our ever faithful son, Mitch Johnston.
God bless each of you.
Gary and Janet Johnston
Albany
Many drivers are considerate
Sometimes driving in Lebanon can be stressful, with people following too closely.
However, in riding my bicycle, I often notice how many of the drivers are considerate — far and away beyond the bad.
I am a senior, and in encountering busy streets, it is always a wait at the curb for a chance to pedal across.
Many streets with no lights can have significant traffic.
I am fine waiting — a moment to rest or use a handkerchief.
But in many, many cases, kind, considerate drivers stop from both directions so I am able to cross. I am impressed by so many of them doing this when they do not have to stop.
It is an inconvenience for them to do so. Yet so many do!
That simple act of kindness is a very nice thing in today’s dismal situation of COVID-19 and the struggles of many just to survive, to get by with limited resources, and deal with their own problems.
Thank you all so much. I hope you smile for a good time after, knowing you were very nice to another person!
Gary Hartman
Lebanon
Great job restoring sign
I would like to thank the City of Albany Parks and Recreation Department for the great job that was done in the restoration of the Boy Scout Eagle Trail Sign at Takena Landing Park.
Dave Clark initiated that well-used project for six young men to use as their Eagle Scout Project. The Scouts were Chad Edwards, Mark Coker, John Jeffrey’s, Jason Bell, Daniel Jacobsen and Mark Kroeber. All it took for me was a call to director Kim Lyndanne, park supervisor Rick Barnett and soon Becky Hunter-Fromke was the talented artist who repainted the sign. Becky also repainted the Dave Clark Bike Path signs.
My son, Cameron Clark, was also going to extend the 1.7-mile trail for his Eagle Project, but one of Albany’s civic clubs asked him to build horseshoe pits at Bryant Park instead. One is in need of repairs, and Rick assured me it was on the list to do. Rick thanked me for letting him know about the Eagle Trail sign and asked that if the public sees damage within any park, to let him know.
Budgets are very tight right now, but be assured that the parks and recreation staff will make it a priority to keep our parks and equipment safe and beautiful, with our help. Speak up or call our great police department if you do see any type of vandalism.
Thank you, City of Albany Parks and Recreation Department, for giving us first-class recreational facilities.
Diane Clark
Albany
