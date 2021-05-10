Good Words (May 10)

Thankful for ongoing support

Thanks to hospital staff for special care

The care I received by Dr. Abigail Kennedy and her amazing crew in emergency was outstanding and first class. The same was true of the nurses and the entire medical staff on the second floor. They treated me as if I was a family member. I attribute my quick recovery to the excellent care from these dear angels of mercy. I felt very fortunate and blessed to be a patient in this wonderful health care facility. It is good to know that we have such a high-quality hospital right here in our own community. May God reward you in due time for your kindness and special care I received from the medical staff at SAGH.