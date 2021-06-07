Good Words (June 7)

Co-op thanks local agencies
The First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op Board of Directors wants to express its gratitude and appreciation to the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce.
Due to the fire at the south store location, our commissary was destroyed and our commissary employees were left without a place to work. Recognizing the impact on our employees and our business, the chamber hosted a GoFundMe webpage to raise money to offset a portion of the employees’ losses in wages. The chamber raised and then donated over $8,300 to the co-op.
We would also like to thank the city’s Economic Development Office, the Downtown Corvallis Association and Visit Corvallis, among others, for this act of generosity. This truly demonstrates the support to local businesses, and the co-op deeply appreciates it. We are happy to announce that our commissary is now back in business at a temporary location.
Jim Mitchell, board president
First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op (Corvallis)
Grant purchases emergency supplies
Thank you to the Kiwanis Club of Corvallis for a generous grant to help purchase family emergency supplies for our Resource Closet.
Access to diapers, wipes, toilet paper and other household items reduces stress for children and families served at Old Mill Center when they experience financial struggles. We are deeply appreciative for the support.
Bettina Schempf and Kusra Kapuler
Old Mill Center for Children and Families (Corvallis)
Corvallis is lucky to have its topnotch hospital
I want to make sure that everyone in the Corvallis area is aware of how lucky they are to have Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center caring for their community.
I arrived at the facility by helicopter on May 2, and from that point on I received nothing but love and care, first in the intensive care unit, then a temporary stay in the oncology unit, before landing for a few more days on 3 South.
Every single person was patient, positive, attentive and very competent.
Not once did I doubt that I was receiving topnotch care. I came home on May 9 singing the medical center’s praises to anyone who would listen. I will be forever grateful.
There were health professionals whose names I never caught, but I would be remiss if I did not mention those whose names I do have.
Thank you to Dr. James Crane not only for his expertise, but also for his voice, which will put anyone at ease; and to Dr. Ramsey for overseeing my care, and being a straight shooter with informational updates. Also to Dr. Robert Laciak for his use of humor to keep me relaxed while skillfully completing his procedure.
Thank you to Kim, Karlie, Kara and Kyle from ICU. Thank you to Amanda, Lexie, Karlie and Micheal from the oncology unit, and thank you to Terrell, Leslie, Arielle, Fred, Anna, Tracy and June from 3 South. You made a horrible situation so much more bearable. You will be in my heart and prayers forever.
The community should know that you have access to caring and quality healthcare. I hope you never miss an opportunity to show your gratitude for this.
Diana Hicks
Cottage Grove
Music made celebrations special
The Cumberland Community Events Center would like to thank both the Calapooia Celtic Connection and the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers’ Association for performing at our recent birthday celebrations.
Their musical talents made the events very special. We also want to thank the Linn County Cultural Coalition for its grant, which helped make the events possible.
As a community events center, one of our goals is to enhance access to historic and cultural activities. Through the generous support of those recognized above, we feel we were able to achieve this with these events, and look forward to more opportunities in the future.
Emma Eaton, Joel Orton
Cumberland Community Events Center (Albany)
