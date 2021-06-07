Good Words (June 7)

Thank you to Dr. James Crane not only for his expertise, but also for his voice, which will put anyone at ease; and to Dr. Ramsey for overseeing my care, and being a straight shooter with informational updates. Also to Dr. Robert Laciak for his use of humor to keep me relaxed while skillfully completing his procedure.

Thank you to Kim, Karlie, Kara and Kyle from ICU. Thank you to Amanda, Lexie, Karlie and Micheal from the oncology unit, and thank you to Terrell, Leslie, Arielle, Fred, Anna, Tracy and June from 3 South. You made a horrible situation so much more bearable. You will be in my heart and prayers forever.

The community should know that you have access to caring and quality healthcare. I hope you never miss an opportunity to show your gratitude for this.

Diana Hicks

Cottage Grove

Music made celebrations special

The Cumberland Community Events Center would like to thank both the Calapooia Celtic Connection and the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers’ Association for performing at our recent birthday celebrations.