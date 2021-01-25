Good Words (Jan. 25)

Thanks for the lights

Thanks to all my neighbors who have left some of their holiday lights up through January.

Several people are out walking at night — coming home from work, exercising dogs — and the glow of the lights helps to dispel the dark and rainy gloom of the winter nights. Much appreciated!

Cathy Peltier

Corvallis

Grateful to caring providers

The staff at the Regent Independent Living Center in Corvallis deserve a huge thank-you and recognition for helping my mother, Paula, live the last seven years of her life in a community of caring providers.

Cheryl, Sarah, Kiersten, Vida, Mary, Roman, the chef, the housecleaners, the student food servers all work together to support elders like my mother to live fully as long as they can. Even with the COVID-19 lockdown, they made special efforts to keep them creatively engaged, connected and safe. Much appreciated! A huge thank-you to Dr. Mark Rampton, Corvallis Family Medicine, for home visits, special care and extra support in the final days of her life.