Good Words (Jan. 18)

High school thanks community for donations

The College Hill High School staff and students would like to thank the many members of our community for making donations to our holiday gift bags that were provided to each College Hill student.

A special thank-you goes out to the Altrusa of Corvallis and the Benton County Schools Credit Union for their very generous donations. Thank you for your continued support of our students.

Jennifer Smith

College Hill High School (Corvallis)

Band grateful for grant

The Corvallis Community Band thanks the Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis for a grant that allowed us to purchase a new laptop.

The laptop will make many band activities easier and more effective, and will be a special help when presenting our annual Children’s Education Concert at LaSells Stewart Center.