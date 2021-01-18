Good Words (Jan. 18)

High school thanks community for donations
The College Hill High School staff and students would like to thank the many members of our community for making donations to our holiday gift bags that were provided to each College Hill student.
A special thank-you goes out to the Altrusa of Corvallis and the Benton County Schools Credit Union for their very generous donations. Thank you for your continued support of our students.
Jennifer Smith
College Hill High School (Corvallis)
Band grateful for grant
The Corvallis Community Band thanks the Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis for a grant that allowed us to purchase a new laptop.
The laptop will make many band activities easier and more effective, and will be a special help when presenting our annual Children’s Education Concert at LaSells Stewart Center.
During the pandemic, the band has worked hard to produce online concerts for our community, both during the summer and during the holiday season. Our Children’s Education Concert was also virtual this year, but we are all hoping to be performing live again next fall, pandemic permitting.
We are very grateful to the Rotarians for all the work they to do improve life in our community and around the world.
Annette Youngberg
Corvallis Community Band
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.