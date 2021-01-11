Good Words (Jan. 11)

Stone Soup Corvallis gives thanks
Community volunteers are our strength, and 2020 was no exception. In spite of risks, volunteers at three meal sites served meals and worked with personal protective equipment and social distancing to keep our diners safe. Valley Catering prepared meals for us daily from March through November, and we are indebted to Mary Bentley and her wonderful staff for faithful service.
Beginning on Thanksgiving, volunteers reentered our kitchens at St. Mary Catholic and First Christian churches to cook for those sites and the Hygiene Center, while servers and outdoor volunteers continue, rain or shine. We appreciate each of them. Forks & Corks Catering prepares meals for the South Corvallis Food Bank.
A special shout-out goes to Beit Am for again preparing our Christmas dinner.
And we are thankful for our hosts who allow us to use their spaces rent-free, and the many, many who have supported us.
Sara Ingle
Stone Soup Corvallis, Inc.
Siletz Tribes made 2020 better
Happy New Year, everyone! 2020 was a tough year for all of us. We faced COVID-19, wildfires, political rhetoric, civil unrest, online school and multiple shutdowns.
To start off 2021, I would like to give special thanks to the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians who stepped up to help the city of Philomath through a tumultuous year.
I thank the tribe for its numerous contributions to the Philomath community to include donations for the Philomath Police Department for a new public safety traffic enforcement sign, donations to Philomath Community Services for food provisions for people facing food insecurity concerns, and assistance provided to the Philomath Youth Activities Club for a summer youth cultural exchange at the 2021 Annual Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow.
I would also like to personally thank Robert Kentta, the cultural director, for sharing his tremendous knowledge of Siletz tribal history he gave us back in October. It was excellent and very informative for all who attended. The tribe also generously donated a beautiful Siletz tribal flag at our December Philomath City Council meeting. It was ceremoniously presented by two local Philomath Native American brothers who proudly represented their native heritage.
I am grateful for the relationship Philomath has built with the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. I am very thankful for their generosity in 2020. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our friendship in the years to come.
Eric Niemann
Philomath
Community supported foundation's awards
The Benton Community Foundation wishes to thank the following businesses, organizations and individuals for their support of the recent Philanthropic Achievement Awards:
10D Tech; Horsepower Productions; the Oregon State University Foundation; Samaritan Health Services; the Schupp, Plemmons, Cook Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors; Trillium Family Services; Cam W. Little, DDS; Citizens Bank; Corvallis Radiology; Jodi B. Herrling Photography; Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Consulting; and Ilene Kleinsorge. The foundation is deeply grateful for your support of our virtual event, and for your dedication to our local communities.
Steven Moore, operations manager
Benton Community Foundation (Corvallis)
Arts center gala a success
The Arts Center’s “Art for the Heart Virtual Gala” exceeded our fundraising goal and included participation from patrons across the United States.
It succeeded thanks to the overwhelming support of regional artists, and their 146 donated 8x8-inch artworks created for the event. Thanks also to individual event patrons who stepped up this year, our many guests and artwork purchasers, and loyal business sponsors who found sponsorship support in this very challenging year. Thanks to the many volunteers who gave time and expertise. This reimagined gala and fundraiser recognized that art is at the heart of our community.
We are grateful to Encore Physical Therapy; Anderson Group CPAs; Samaritan Health Services; Starker Forests; Ringo Stuber Ensor Hadlock & Smith, Attorneys at Law; Horsepower Productions; and Emerson Vineyards for their financial and in-kind sponsorships. To Rob Schier and Tim Euhus, Edward Jones, and Kay Dee Cole, Clarity Wealth Development; and Amour Events, we are grateful as well!
Our thanks to the event teamwork of Mike McInally and John Harris for never a dull moment during a night of a few surprises.
These chocolatiers delighted with sumptuous samples: Burst’s Chocolates, the Flour’d Apron, New Morning Bakery, and Mamalou BakeShop.
As we celebrate our 58th year, The Arts Center looks forward to continuing to foster creativity and engagement with the arts, to inspire personal growth and community well-being. Plans for Gala 2021 begin soon. To get involved, write to michele@theartscenter.net.
Michele Griffin-Campione, director of communication and development
The Arts Center (Corvallis)
