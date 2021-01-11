Good Words (Jan. 11)

To start off 2021, I would like to give special thanks to the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians who stepped up to help the city of Philomath through a tumultuous year.

I thank the tribe for its numerous contributions to the Philomath community to include donations for the Philomath Police Department for a new public safety traffic enforcement sign, donations to Philomath Community Services for food provisions for people facing food insecurity concerns, and assistance provided to the Philomath Youth Activities Club for a summer youth cultural exchange at the 2021 Annual Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow.

I would also like to personally thank Robert Kentta, the cultural director, for sharing his tremendous knowledge of Siletz tribal history he gave us back in October. It was excellent and very informative for all who attended. The tribe also generously donated a beautiful Siletz tribal flag at our December Philomath City Council meeting. It was ceremoniously presented by two local Philomath Native American brothers who proudly represented their native heritage.

I am grateful for the relationship Philomath has built with the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. I am very thankful for their generosity in 2020. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our friendship in the years to come.