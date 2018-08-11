Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Trillium expresses thanks for support

Trillium Family Services’ psychiatrist Andy Adler of the Children’s Farm Home, and his team, the Floaters (comprised of clients and staff), would like to thank the following people and businesses for their support during the da Vinci Days Festival Graand Kinetic Challenge:

Melanie Davis, GKC Race Committee; Allen Brown, Corvallis Bicycle Collective; the Oregon State University Adventure Leadership Institute; and Trillium Family Services employees who volunteered their time and/or donated funds. The Floaters won several awards for their vehicle entry and competitive performance, including “The Hammy,” which was given to the team that showed the most tenacity.

Thank you again to everyone who helped make this a joyous and fun-filled learning experience for both the students and staff. It was something they will never forget!

Stephanie Warneke

Trillium Family Services (Portland)

