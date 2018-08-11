Trillium expresses thanks for support
Trillium Family Services’ psychiatrist Andy Adler of the Children’s Farm Home, and his team, the Floaters (comprised of clients and staff), would like to thank the following people and businesses for their support during the da Vinci Days Festival Graand Kinetic Challenge:
Melanie Davis, GKC Race Committee; Allen Brown, Corvallis Bicycle Collective; the Oregon State University Adventure Leadership Institute; and Trillium Family Services employees who volunteered their time and/or donated funds. The Floaters won several awards for their vehicle entry and competitive performance, including “The Hammy,” which was given to the team that showed the most tenacity.
Thank you again to everyone who helped make this a joyous and fun-filled learning experience for both the students and staff. It was something they will never forget!
Stephanie Warneke
Trillium Family Services (Portland)
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Gazette-Times, Attn: GOOD WORDS, P.O. Box 368 Corvallis, OR 97339-0368. Written copies can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at our office at 1837 NW Circle Blvd. Please label them “Good Words.”
The deadline for Good Words is Friday morning, and they are published Saturday on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.