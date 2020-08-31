Good Words (Aug. 31)

Local grocery stores show their support
Grace Center for Adult Day Services would like to thank the Corvallis Walmart and WinCo for donating 250 paper bags!
Why does Grace Center need 250 grocery bags? Since March, Grace Center, along with all other adult day centers in Oregon, has been required by the state to be temporarily closed, as a COVID-19 precaution. This has been difficult for Grace Center, but even more so for our participants and their family caregivers who rely on our services.
While we wait to reopen, Grace Center will be delivering bags of activity kits to our participants, hence the need for the donation. Grace Center will then offer live group activities virtually, where participants can do their activity we provided along with the other Grace Center participants and staff, through Zoom! Thank you, Walmart and WinCo, for donating a little thing like bags to make a big difference in people’s lives.
Tera Stegner
Grace Center for Adult Day Services (Corvallis)
Thank you for planting flowers
I have some very good words to give to the Albany Parks and Recreation Department city parks maintenance crew.
A few days ago, the Dave Clark River Bike Path monuments were painted. What a thrill that was for me personally and friends and family to see. Dave was my husband. I have always been proud of all the parks and programs he developed while he was our city’s prestigious parks and recreation director.
This monument, in a sense, is a gravestone marker for Dave’s family, since he was buried in Farmington, Utah. Seeing it be vandalized over the past 17 years has been very hurtful to us.
I know that since Dave passed away on Oct. 29, 2002, the department has had a rough time with its budget, so having this be painted now has been a major uplift. Having none of his special programs, such as River Rhythms and the Art and Air Festival, this summer has left a major void in thousands has left a major void in thousands of people’s lives.
I was very pleased to see the beautiful flowers in the major parks, especially Monteith Park, this year. Dave always enjoyed helping to plant them. With no concerts, it could have been overlooked to plant the gorgeous flowers. But to my surprise and joy, they are blooming. It gives us a sense of a normal life for park visitors to see the flowers. Several other busy parks are showing off the wonderful array of flowers that brings smiles, under a mask.
Thank you for keeping up the parks as best as possible in these trying times. Our city needs our parks more than ever now.
Hopefully there will be a way to obtain more grant money to continue the upkeep and activities. When our lives are again normal, we will be able to participate in classes, activities and special events.
Thanks again, and please feel free to volunteer and help keep our parks safe, clean and vandal-free.
Diane Clark
Albany
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.
