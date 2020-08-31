Good Words (Aug. 31)

A few days ago, the Dave Clark River Bike Path monuments were painted. What a thrill that was for me personally and friends and family to see. Dave was my husband. I have always been proud of all the parks and programs he developed while he was our city’s prestigious parks and recreation director.

This monument, in a sense, is a gravestone marker for Dave’s family, since he was buried in Farmington, Utah. Seeing it be vandalized over the past 17 years has been very hurtful to us.

I know that since Dave passed away on Oct. 29, 2002, the department has had a rough time with its budget, so having this be painted now has been a major uplift. Having none of his special programs, such as River Rhythms and the Art and Air Festival, this summer has left a major void in thousands has left a major void in thousands of people’s lives.

I was very pleased to see the beautiful flowers in the major parks, especially Monteith Park, this year. Dave always enjoyed helping to plant them. With no concerts, it could have been overlooked to plant the gorgeous flowers. But to my surprise and joy, they are blooming. It gives us a sense of a normal life for park visitors to see the flowers. Several other busy parks are showing off the wonderful array of flowers that brings smiles, under a mask.